Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Clinical KBFC edge past Red Miners in ISL 2022-23 clash

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) galloped to their fourth straight victory of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season as they trounced Jamshedpur FC (JFC) 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday, December 4.

Dimitris Diamantakos scored the only goal of the match early in the first half.

In the opening exchanges, both sides tried to control the proceedings in the middle of the park and it unraveled as a cagey affair. Aidy Boothroyd's team conceded a cheap free-kick in their own half in the 17th minute, with Adrian Luna whipping in a looping ball from the dead ball situation.

More than the quality of the ball by the Uruguayan international, it was the abysmal defending that allowed Diamantakos, unmarked, to casually tap it home. Kerala Blasters took an early lead as JFC were left stunned.

The Red Miners, hungry to get back into the game, tried pushing forward. But the Blasters were proactive on the ball and even off it.

In the 37th minute, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas won the ball near the opposition box and set up Ritwik Kumar Das, whose vicious right-footed effort was parried away by KBFC custodian Prabhsukhan Gill.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side went into the half-time break with a narrow 1-0 lead as Jamshedpur FC lacked decisiveness in the middle of the park.

Kerala Blasters show maturity in the second half to seal the game

Kerala Blasters managed to hold on to their momentum from the first half. Ivan Kalyuzhnyi had an early long-range effort that was just wide of the target.

In an effort to turn the tie around, Boothroyd made a couple of substitutions. Jitendra Singh and Ishan Pandita came on to provide some added firepower.

Right after coming on, at the hour mark, Pandita had a half-chance but couldn't make the most of it. Jamshedpur FC had their best opportunity of the half when Emmanuel-Thomas delivered a cross from a corner in the 69th minute and Daniel Chima rose the highest to meet it, but his header was wide.

Three minutes later, Pandita was again involved in the mix as he was set through on goal. But before he could get into scoring position, Sandeep Singh put in a last-ditch tackle, catching Pandita just outside the box. The referee awarded a free-kick and issued a yellow card to Sandeep. Emmanuel-Thomas lashed the resultant dead ball situation wide.

Seiminlen Doungel and Harry Sawyer were thrown into the mix by JFC, who were desperate for an equalizer. But Kerala Blasters' defense, marshaled by Marko Leskovic, negated everything Jamshedpur FC threw his side's way. With three points, the Blasters are now sixth in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur, who are on a five-game losing streak, find themselves in 10th spot.

