Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC blanked Kerala Blasters FC 3-0 in the ISL last night (February 10). Greg Stewart scored twice from the penalty spot, one on either side of half-time, while Daniel Chukwu added a third to help his side seal a comprehensive victory.

Both sides began the half with good intensity, but neither really created any great openings in a cagey first 20 minutes. The first shot on target came in the 24th minute when a mistake from Peter Hartley saw the ball fall to Vincy Barretto outside the box. Barretto took the shot on but his attempt was weak and easily saved by TP Rehenesh.

The Red Miners' best chance came later on in the half when they won a free-kick close to the box. Greg Stewart fired an attempt through the wall but his effort went just wide of the far post.

Jamshedpur FC had another half-chance as they ramped up the pressure on the Kerala Blasters backline in the final five minutes of the half. Ritwik Das made an excellent run down the left before cutting the ball back to Jitendra Singh. The midfielder took a touch before striking his shot which allowed the Tuskers' defense to block and clear it out.

The pressure eventually paid dividends when a long ball from Hartley found Stewart in the box. The Scot was dragged down by Yendrembam Meitei as he tried to control the ball, leading to a penalty. Stewart stepped up to take the spot-kick and then sent Prabhsukhan Gill the wrong way to open the scoring.

The goal, which came right at the stroke of half-time, was enough to send Owen Coyle's side into the break with a slender lead.

Jamshedpur FC blow away Kerala Blasters in first 10 minutes of 2nd half

The second half almost instantly brought worse news for the Kerala Blasters. Just a minute after the restart, Boris Singh Thangjam made a lung-bursting run into the penalty area. He seemed to have overrun it but was caught ever so slightly by Marko Leskovic.

The referee awarded a contentious penalty and Stewart stepped up to score with a delightful panenka down the middle.

Jamshedpur FC just weren't done there, though. A quick free-kick in the 53rd minute saw Stewart find Thangjam down the right once again. He chipped in a cross that was met on the half-volley by Daniel Chukwu. His effort bounced into the roof of the net beyond Gill to give the Red Miners a three-goal cushion.

The Kerala Blasters seemed to struggle to come to terms with their dismal start to the second half. They made several errors, struggled to hold on to the ball and offered very little to disturb the Jamshedpur FC defense going forward.

The Blasters did create a half-chance from an Adrian Luna corner around the 66th minute. Jeakson Singh got ahead of his marker to meet the cross but headed it over the near post.

Das came close to scoring a fourth for the Red Miners in the 69th minute. He did well to keep the ball in play down the left and charged forward before releasing a speculative effort. The right-footed shot made Gill track back but eventually landed on the roof of the net.

Alvaro Vazquez then had a pop at goal, forcing Rehenesh into a save, in what was the Kerala Blasters' only noteworthy chance of the night.

Substitute Ishan Pandita had another chance for Jamshedpur FC in the final 10 minutes. Following a foul on Das on the left flank, Stewart whipped in an inswinging cross with his left foot. Pandita rose high to meet it but directed his header just over.

Thereafter, neither side came close to scoring. The Kerala Blasters simply didn't create enough standout chances throughout the game, ultimately falling to their second defeat in three matches. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, moved up to second in the ISL standings with a crushing win.

