"Jamshedpur won’t hand anything to us" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle urges caution ahead of clash against Jamshedpur FC 

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle asserted that their upcoming opponents, Jamshedpur FC, will not ‘hand anything’ to them easily. The two teams are set to meet at the Marina Arena on Thursday, April 4, and the stakes are extremely high, as both teams are engaged in a fierce battle for the final playoff spot.

The Marina Machans have blown hot and cold this season, but recent victories against Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG - two teams in the top half of the table - have boosted their playoff hopes. They currently sit eighth in the table, but a victory would propel them two points above sixth-placed Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur find themselves in a similar position to Chennaiyin FC, as both teams are tied on points. However, in contrast to their opponents, their recent form has been somewhat disappointing, with no wins in their last three games.

Despite these recent results, Owen Coyle believes that the Red Miners will present a significant threat, and his team must be at their best to secure a positive outcome. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he stated:

"Jamshedpur have a very good side. They have some outstanding Indian and foreign players, and I think they would feel that they probably should have had more points as well. I know the quality they have, with exciting talents, and this will be a tough game. But what we have done is give ourselves a chance to finish the season strongly. Jamshedpur won’t hand anything to us. We have to make sure that we show our quality."

Khalid Jamil has transformed Jamshedpur FC into a more aggressive team, often adopting a proactive approach. They are certainly one of the most direct teams in the ISL, frequently advancing through the thirds quickly, which has resulted in a lot of goals scored. However, their tendency to concede stems from their high defensive line, which exposes them to counterattacks.

When asked about the tactical aspect of the game and how Chennaiyin can capitalize on this vulnerability, Coyle expressed his belief that with players like Vincy Barretto and Jordan Murray, the Marina Machans have a slight advantage.

"This is a game between two attack minded teams. Jamshedpur have the likes of Manzorro, Tachikawa in midfield, Chima Chukwu, Imran Khan, and Siverio upfront, and that’s allowed them to play on the front-foot and create chances against the top teams as well."

"But we have the attacking threat as well. Vincy (Barretto) has been in a good run of form. He’s starting to understand what we want from him, and he’s now getting the consistency. We also have Ninthoi, Farukh, and Irfan Yadwad. If we can deliver good quality crosses in the box, Jordan (Murray) is in sensational form," he added.

However, he also emphasized the fact that Khalid Jamil’s team can equally pose a consistent threat in attack, which his team needs to be aware of.

"But what we also need to do is to be solid without the ball, as Jamshedpur FC have really talented players. This game is a huge one for both clubs, but overall, we have to be quick on the counter-attack, try to be brave, and entertaining," he added.

Coyle also praised his team’s mentality for bouncing back, as displayed in recent weeks against both Odisha FC and in their stunning last-minute victory against Mohun Bagan SG.

"This is the best time to win games, be consistent and build momentum. I liked the character that the team showed in the last game. We didn’t feel sorry for ourselves when we fell behind. In the second half, we were outstanding and by far the better team and we deserved the victory," he concluded.

"We need to approach this upcoming match with caution" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil

Meanwhile, Khalid Jamil, like his counterpart, expressed caution about his approach to the game, especially considering their recent run of poor results.

When asked about his expectations for how the game will unfold, Jamil said:

"They’re a formidable team, boasting talented foreign & Indian players. Their performance under their coach has been commendable, and even their Indian players have shown quality. However, we need to approach this upcoming match with caution. It won’t be an easy game. It’s important not to underestimate them. Our preparation remains the same, but we must stay alert."

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will be televised on the Sports18 channel and streamed live on JioCinema, starting at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.