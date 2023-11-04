Jeremy Laldinpuia's long ranger guides Real Kashmir FC to 1-0 victory over TRAU FC | I-League 2023-24

Real Kashmir FC worked hard to eke out a 1-0 victory against TRAU FC on Saturday, November 4. It is Real Kashmir's second win of the I-League 2023-24 season and their second straight home victory also.

It was a physically intense battle but Real Kashmir did well to come out of it on the winning side. The first half began with a lot of energy from both sides but it was TRAU FC who had more possession of the ball.

Despite the lesser possession, Real Kashmir had 10 shots on the goal and three of them were on target. TRAU FC fluffed their line in the attack continuously to miss the opportunities.

When it looked like both teams would go back to the tunnel without scoring a goal, Jeremy Laldinpuia scored a banger out of nowhere. In the 45th minute of the game, the winger curled a long-range effort into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Real Kashmir defended one goal to secure the second victory of the season

TRAU FC came out in the second half determined to find the equalizer. However, Real Kashmir was a team on a mission to defend the goal at any cost.

TRAU FC held more possession during the second half as well and they had many attacking attempts to score a goal. But they met a resolute defence of Real Kashmir.

The home side parked the bus in the second half and played only on the counterattack. They didn't give TRAU FC any space to find the equalizer.

Furthermore, TRAU FC were also guilty of missing a couple of clear chances late in the game. Thawan Marcus Goncalves failed to head a ball properly inside the box, while William Ribeiro Dos Reis missed a goal from 10 yards.

Real Kashmir will now look to extend their perfect start in the league against Churchill Brothers, while TRAU FC will take on Mohammedan SC in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture.