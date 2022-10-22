"Joining a team that has won the championship comes with different expectations" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd 

After a heartbreaking loss against Odisha FC in the dying moments of the game, Jamshedpur FC will travel to the Mumbai Football Arena to face former champions Mumbai City FC on October 22, Saturday.

The Red Miners, in their previous game, blew away a two-goal lead in the dying moments of the game to lose the game. Since then, they have had a 10-day hiatus before their next encounter.

Speaking about the forced break, head coach Aidy Boothroyd said during the pre-match press conference:

"When you get a result like we did, where you do really well and then end up losing 3-2 in the last minutes, it's [the gap] is the worst. Because what you want to do is play a game straight away. So during the 10-day layoff, we sulked a little bit, licked our wounds, and then used them purposefully. We had a couple of extra sessions that we might not have done before."

"But we were really fidgety and wanted to go out and play. Now the match gives a great opportunity to come and play one of the best teams," he added.

The Men of Steel conquered the ISL Shield last season and hence came into the new season with a lot of expectations heaped on their shoulders. Boothroyd will have to fill the massive void left by the departure of Owen Coyle.

Speaking about the job at hand, the English gaffer stated:

"As a head coach when you come into a job, usually it's in disarray and usually near the bottom of the table. So joining a team that has won the championship comes with different expectations from the supporters, the media and the club. The dressing room took the new players in seamlessly. It's a very good group of players that works very hard."

Greg Stewart's departure gives someone else an opportunity to step up: Jamshedpur FC gaffer Aidy Boothroyd

In just a single season, Greg Stewart entered ISL folklore with his talismanic performance for Jamshedpur FC. He scored 10 goals and registered 10 assists during the season, leading Jamshedpur to the league victory.

However, in the silly season, the Scotsman parted ways with the Red Miners and joined Mumbai City FC. Stewart will now square off against his former side on Saturday. Aidy Boothroyd, lauding the former Rangers forward, opined:

"Greg has started off very well at Mumbai City FC. He was our top assister, our top goal-scorer last season. A massive contributor. But what his departure means now is someone else has the opportunity to be the top goalscorer and the top assister at our club."

Meanwhile, Mumbai are coming into the encounter on the back of a 2-0 victory against Odisha FC. The Islanders will be yearning to extend their unbeaten streak in this ISL season.

