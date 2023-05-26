Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs an one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC until 2023-24

Mumbai City FC announced on Friday, May 26, their Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Díaz has signed a contract extension for another year, prolonging his stay until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The 32-year-old talisman played an integral role in Mumbai's recently-concluded 2022-23 campaign, leading the Islanders to the Indian Super League (ISL) Winners' Shield.

Showcasing his attacking prowess, Diaz netted an impressive tally of 12 goals while also providing 10 assists across all competitions. His goal contributions stand among the one of the highest for the Islanders this season, marginally behind Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Jorge Pereyra Díaz has put pen to paper on a contract extension with



#JPD2024 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity The King is here to stay!Jorge Pereyra Díaz has put pen to paper on a contract extension with #TheIslanders until the end of the 2023-24 season ✍️ The King is here to stay! 👑🇦🇷Jorge Pereyra Díaz has put pen to paper on a contract extension with #TheIslanders until the end of the 2023-24 season ✍️#JPD2024 #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵

Born in La Rioja, Argentina, Diaz initially honed his skills with Club Ferro before making his move to Club Atlético Lanús. Throughout his career, the versatile forward has represented esteemed clubs such as Johor Darul Ta’zim in Malaysia, Club Atlético Independiente and Club León in Argentina, Club Bolivar in Bolivia, and San Marcos in Chile.

Prior to joining Mumbai City in August last year, the 32-year-old had a spell at Club Atlético Platense, during which he was loaned out to ISL outfit, Kerala Blasters.

"Eagerly anticipating another incredible season ahead" - Jorge Pereyra Diaz looking forward to his next chapter with Mumbai City FC

Quite like everyone at the club, Jorge Pereyra Diaz too is eager to build on their historic achievements this season. Mumbai City went 18 games unbeaten in the league stage to conquer the shield and narrowly lost out on penalties in the semi-final to Bengaluru FC.

However, the brand of football they played was a breath of fresh air for Indian football. Now, the Argentine has his eyes set on another successful season. In a club statement, Diaz expressed after signing the contract extension:

“My journey at this club has been nothing short of amazing. We have achieved great performances as a team and the unity on the field has been exceptional. I take pride in what I have been able to contribute to the team's success last season, and I am eagerly anticipating another incredible season ahead.

"Coach Des Buckingham's vision for the team aligns perfectly with the players, including myself. Everybody here at Mumbai City share the same direction and we are all dedicated to achieving success together for our fans and for the Mumbai City family.”

Furthermore, club head coach Des Buckingham also expressed his elation about Jorge signing a contract extension.

“It gives us great pleasure to have Jorge with us for another season," said Des."His ability to score goals but more importantly link so well with those around him played a big part in our attacking play last season. His awareness and unselfish play with the ball combined with his work rate and understanding without the ball make him an exciting player to regain as we plan for next season."

Buckingham added:

"I am looking forward to continuing to work with him further as we look to build and enhance our overall play."

Jorge Diaz and Mumbai City have a healthy marriage with both parties reaping the benefits. This contract extension signifies Mumbai City FC's determination to retain their key players and build upon the successful foundation they have established.

Poll : 0 votes