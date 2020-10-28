JSW Sports CEO explains why Bengaluru FC agreed to partner with Rangers FC

Bengaluru FC is one of the best footballing clubs in India at the moment.

The 2018-19 ISL Champions have taken some giant strides off the football field as well, as they signed a two-year partnership with Scottish football giants, Rangers FC in September last year.

In an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, the CEO of JSW Sports, Mustafa Ghouse, revealed that many European clubs approached the club in order to collaborate. However, thye had rejected all offers until they received one from Rangers FC.

We are extremely happy with the way things have shaped up in the last year and a half: Ghouse on Bengaluru FC- Rangers FC partnership

While Bengaluru FC have dominated Indian football for the last six-seven years, the Rangers have won 54 Scottish League titles. Shedding some light on their partnership with the Scottish club, the JSW Sports CEO said:

"Almost from day one of starting BFC, there have been a lot of European teams that have approached us, wanting to collaborate or wanting to have an association with us. We never felt the right match, or we never felt that the objectives out of it were right. All through the Rangers conversation, it felt like they were the right people, the right team that we wanted to be associated with, and it was a mutually beneficial relationship."

"We are extremely happy with the way things have shaped up in the last year and a half. There was a lot more that we had planned, but unfortunately, we could not execute it because of the pandemic. We might have to push it for hopefully not too much longer."

Mustafa Ghouse signed off by saying that even the Rangers FC were so far happy with their partnership.

Bengaluru FC will play a friendly game against the Scottish giants in the summer of 2021 at Ibrox.