Kalinga Super Cup 2024 draw announced; Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC drawn in same group

The draw for the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 took place on Monday, December 18, at the Football House in New Delhi.

The tournament will see 16 teams compete across four groups of four teams each. Twelve teams from the Indian Super League and four teams from the I-League will compete in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

The top three teams in the I-League 2023-24 points table on December 24, 2023, will get a direct qualification in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The remaining two teams will play a playoff match to decide the final spot in the tournament.

Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Inter Kashi, and Rajasthan United FC are the five I-League teams who are currently in the running for spots.

Among the ISL teams, Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC have both been placed in Group A.

The competition will be conducted in Odisha from January 9 to 28, 2024.

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr Satyanarayan M said after the conclusion of the official draw:

"I'd like to extend our thanks to the Odisha Government for facilitating this support for the Super Cup, which this year is going to be known as the Kalinga Super Cup."

Satyanarayan added:

"One of the reasons we are conducting it in January is because of the problems faced by the clubs when played in April last year. One of the major rules we amended is that the clubs can field all six foreigners in the playing eleven. Hopefully, it will help the clubs. The winners will also get a continental club competition slot. Best of luck to all the teams."

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group Stage Draw

GROUP A: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, I-League 1

GROUP B: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, I-League 2

GROUP C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, I-League 3

GROUP D: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, I-League 4 (winner of qualifying play-off)