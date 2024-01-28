Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final live telecast: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 summit clash will take place between East Bengal and Odisha FC on Sunday (January 28). The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will host the exciting contest.

East Bengal finished atop the Group A points table, while Odisha FC finished first in the Group D standings. Both teams won all three group-stage matches and made it to the tournament's semi-finals.

The Kolkata-based club squared off against Jamshedpur FC in the first semi-final clash. Jordan defender Hijazi Maher opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade in the 19th minute to hand his side a 1-0 lead at half-time.

East Bengal FC doubled their lead when Spanish striker Javier Siverio found the back of the net in the 47th minute. They defeated the Men of Steel 2-0 to make it to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC were up against Odisha FC in the second semi-final match. Diego Mauricio converted a penalty in the 44th minute to guide Odisha FC to a comfortable 1-0 victory and seal a place in the final.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final: When to watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC?

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final between East Bengal and Odisha FC will be played on Sunday, January 28. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST.

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final: Where to watch East Bengal vs Odisha FC?

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final will not be live on TV. However, fans can tune into OTT platform JioCinema to watch the final live. Fans can watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC match on JioCinema for free.

TV: N/A

Live-streaming: JioCinema

(The East Bengal vs Odisha FC match live coverage will begin at 7:00 pm)