Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group A standings after East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan

East Bengal FC have retained the top spot in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A points table following a 2-1 victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC on Sunday (January 14). The match took place at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

The Kolkata-based club are placed atop the standings with six points, having won both matches they've played thus far. They have a goal difference of +2, having scored five and conceded three goals.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are second in the points table following a 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC. They have six points and registered two consecutive victories in the competition.

Having scored four goals and conceded two, the Super Giants have a goal difference of +2 as well.

Hyderabad FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC are third and fourth, respectively, in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A points table. The two teams have lost both the matches they've played thus far and have been knocked out of the tournament.

They are yet to register their first victory of the tournament and will look to end the tournament on a high when they face each other in the final group stage fixture. Both teams have a goal difference of -2.

The Nizams have scored three goals and thus are placed above Sreenidi Deccan FC, who've scored only two goals.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Upcoming Group A Fixtures

The remaining Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A fixtures will take place on Friday (January 19) at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Hyderabad FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan FC in a dead rubber, while Kolkata rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will lock horns in a bid to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Hyderabad FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 pm

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal - 7:30 pm