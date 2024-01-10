Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group A standings after Mohun Bagan SG vs Sreenidi Deccan

East Bengal FC are placed atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 points table with three points from one game, having edged past Hyderabad FC in the season opener of the competition.

Mohun Bagan are second in the standings with three points, having won their match against Sreenidi Deccan FC. Both the Kolkata-based clubs have a goal difference of one.

But East Bengal FC are placed above Mohun Bagan SG in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A points table as the former have scored three goals compared to the latter’s two.

Hyderabad FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC are placed third and fourth in the points table, respectively. Both teams lost their season openers and are yet to open their accounts.

Although both clubs have a negative goal difference of -1. Hyderabad FC (two goals) are above Sreenidi Deccan FC (one goal) in the points table.

East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG start their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaigns with a win

East Bengal FC squared off against ISL counterparts Hyderabad FC in the season opener of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Kolkata giants won the match 3-2 to start their campaign on a positive note.

Cleiton Silva opened the scoring for East Bengal FC in the 33rd minute, with Ramhlunchhunga (45') equalizing just before half-time.

Cleiton once again scored in the 53rd minute to reclaim his side's lead. He found the back of the net off a set piece with a powerful right-footed curled strike.

Nim Dorjee then scored in the 78th minute to level the scores once again. However, Saul Crespo came off the bench to score in the 80th minute to ensure East Bengal FC registered a hard-fought victory.

Mohun Bagan SG, on the other hand, defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 in another Group A fixture.

Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku were the goalscorers for the Mariners, while William Alves converted a penalty to score his side's only goal.