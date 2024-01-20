Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group A standings after Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

East Bengal FC have finished atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A Points Table following a 3-1 victory over the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their final group stage fixture on Friday.

East Bengal finished first in the Group A standings with nine points, having won all three group-stage matches. The Red and Gold Brigade finished their league stage with a score difference of four, scoring eight and conceding four.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant missed out on a semi-final spot after a loss to East Bengal FC in their final outing. They finished second in the points table with six points from three matches.

The Mariners were off to a flying start registering consecutive victories against Hyderabad FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC. However, they crashed out of the tournament after losing the all-important clash against arch-rivals East Bengal.

They ended the tournament with a score difference of zero, having conceded and scored five goals each.

Sreenidi Deecan FC are third in the points table with three points with one win and two losses. They lost against both Kolkata-based clubs but ended their campaign on a high, registering a 4-1 victory against rivals Hyderabad FC.

Though it was a dead-rubber match, Sreenidi Deecan FC will be happy as they got the better of Hyderabad FC in the derby.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the Group A points table with three consecutive losses in the Super Cup 2024. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of -5, scoring only four and conceding nine goals.

East Bengal set up semi-final clash against Jamshedpur FC in Kalinga Super Cup

East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC in the first semi-final of the Super Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 24. The Kalinga Stadium in Odisha will play host to this exciting contest, scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.