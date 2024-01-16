Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group B standings after Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have retained the top spot in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group B points table following a 3-2 victory against Kerala Blasters FC on Monday (January 15). The match took place at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

The Red Miners have six points, having won both matches they've played thus far. They have a score difference of two and are just one win or a draw away from qualifying for the semi-finals.

Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC are placed second and third, respectively, in the Group B points table. They have registered one win and a loss each from a couple of games apiece.

The two teams have three points each to their name in the ongoing edition of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Blasters have a goal difference of one, while NorthEast United FC have a goal difference of zero. Thus, the latter are placed below the Kerala-based club.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong are languishing at the bottom of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Pool B standings. With zero points and a negative goal difference of -3, Shillong Lajong have been knocked out of the tournament.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Upcoming Group B Fixtures

The remaining Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group B fixtures will take place on Saturday (January 20) at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Jamshedpur FC will take on Shillong Lajong in a Group B fixture at the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Red Miners just need a draw against Shillong Lajong to qualify for the semis.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will face each other in another Group B clash. Both teams need a victory to qualify for the semis and need Jamshedpur FC to lose their match against Shillong Lajong to seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Saturday (January 20) fixtures

Jamshedpur FC vs Shillong Lajong - 2:00 pm IST

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 pm IST