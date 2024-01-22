Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group B standings after Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United

Jamshedpur FC finished atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group B points table following a 2-0 victory over Shillong Lajong in their final group-stage fixture on Saturday.

The Red Miners finished with nine points, winning all three of their Group B matches. They had a goal difference of four, scoring seven goals and conceding three.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC finished second in the group with six points from three encounters. They beat Kerala Blasters FC and Shillong Lajong, but lost toJamshedpur FC.

The Highlanders finished the league stage with a goal difference of three, having scored seven goals and conceded four.

Kerala Blasters FC finished third in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group B points table with three points from as many games. The Blasters started their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Shillong Lajong.

However, they failed to extend their unbeaten run in the competition as they lost two consecutive games. The Blasters lost 3-2 to Jamshedpur FC in their second match and lost 4-1 to NorthEast United FC in their final outing.

The Kerala-based club finished the campaign with a negative goal difference of -2, scoring six and conceding eight.

Shillong Lajong, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the points table with zero points, having lost all three group-stage matches.

They lost against all three opponents and finished their league-stage campaign with a negative goal difference of -5, scoring a couple of goals and conceding seven.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: East Bengal to meet Jamshedpur FC in semi-final clash

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group A toppers East Bengal will lock horns with Group B table-toppers Jamshedpur FC in the first semi-final match. The game will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Wednesday, January 24, at 7:30 pm IST.