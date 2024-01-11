Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group B standings after NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters FC are placed atop the Super Cup 2024 Group B points table with three points, having won their season opener against Shillong Lajong. The Blasters have a goal difference of two. They have scored three goals and conceded one thus far.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are placed second in the standings with three points, following a win over NorthEast United FC in their opening encounter of the competition. The Men of Steel have a goal difference of one, having scored a couple of goals and conceded one.

NorthEast United FC are third in the points table, while Shillong Lajong are languishing at the bottom of the standings. Both teams lost their season openers and are yet to open their accounts.

The Highlanders have a negative goal difference of -1, while the Red Dragons have a negative goal difference of -2.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC register wins in Group B encounters

Jamshedpur FC were up against Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United in Match 4 of the Super Cup 2024. The former side won the game 2-1 to start their campaign with a bang.

Spanish striker Nestor Albiach opened the scoring for the Highlanders, courtesy of an assist by Roman Philippoteaux. NorthEast United were 1-0 up in the 17th minute and held their lead till the half-time.

Coming into the second half, Jamshedpur FC were trailing by a goal. Steve Ambri put one into the back of the net off the crossbar in the 61st minute to level the scores.

Steve Ambri played a cross into the box in the 68th minute of the game. Daniel Chima Chukwu rose to the occasion and scored the goal for the Men in Steel to ensure a 2-1 victory over their ISL counterparts.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Blasters FC defeated I-League club Shillong Lajong 3-1 to bag three full points in their season opener.