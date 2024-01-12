Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group D standings after FC Goa vs Inter Kashi

Indian Super League outfit FC Goa defeated I-League club Inter-Kashi 2-1 in a Group D encounter of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The match took place at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday (January 12).

FC Goa are currently occupying the first position in the Group D standings with three points, having won their season opener against Inter Kashi. They have a goal difference of one.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi are placed at the bottom of the standings, following a loss against the Gaurs. With no points and a negative goal difference of -1, the team will surely be disappointed with their start.

Indian Super League clubs Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC are the two other teams in Group D of the competition. Both teams are yet to play a match and will face each other later in the day.

Group D Table:

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 FC Goa 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Inter Kashi 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Noah, Carlos get on the scoresheet as FC Goa register a victory

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between FC Goa and Inter Kashi didn't see much action during the first half. Both teams went into the half-time break with the scores reading 0-0.

Noah Sadaoui (58') and Carlos Martinez (66') were the goal scorers for the Gaurs in the second half. They took a 2-0 lead in the game with 24 minutes on the clock.

Nikum Gyamar scored Inter Kashi's only goal in the 78th minute of the game. They tried their level best to get back into the game, but the efforts weren't enough as they ended up on the losing side.

FC Goa led by Odei Onaindia has started their Kalinga Super Cup 2024 campaign on a positive note. They will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Bengaluru FC on Wednesday (January 17).

Inter Kashi, on the other hand, will face hosts Odisha FC in their next Group D encounter of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.