Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group D standings after FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Odisha FC finished atop the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group D points table following a 3-2 victory over FC Goa in their final group-stage fixture on Monday.

The Kalinga Warriors finished with nine points, winning all three of their Group D matches. They had an overall goal difference of five, scoring seven goals and conceding two.

Meanwhile, FC Goa finished second in the Group D standings with six points from three games, having won a couple of games and lost one. They registered victories against Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi in the first two games.

However, the Gaurs succumbed to a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Odisha FC in the Group D decider. They missed out on securing a place in the semis and finished the campaign with a goal difference of one, scoring five goals and conceding four.

Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi finished third and fourth, respectively, in the Group D points table with one point apiece. Both teams registered losses against Odisha FC and FC Goa. They took on each other in the final league stage match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, courtesy of a goal each from both sides. Edmund Lalrindika scored a goal in the 15th minute to hand Inter Kashi a 1-0 lead at half-time. Javi Hernandez then converted a penalty corner in the 58th minute to level the proceedings

Bengaluru FC finished the league stage with a negative goal difference of -2, scoring one goal and conceding three. Meanwhile, Inter Kashi finished their campaign with a negative goal difference of -4, having scored two goals and conceded six.

Odisha FC set up semi-final clash against Mumbai City FC in Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Odisha FC will lock horns with Mumbai City FC in the second semi-final of the Super Cup 2024 on Thursday, January 25, at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST.