Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Group D standings after Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi

Odisha FC has moved to the top of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group D Points Table, following a 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi in their second match of the competition.

The Kalinga Warriors have six points from two games, having won both matches so far. They have a goal difference of four, and are yet to concede in this tournament.

FC Goa are placed second in the Group D standings with six points from two games, having scored a late winner against Bengaluru FC in their latest outing. They are also enjoying an unbeaten run in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 and have a goal difference of two.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are third in the points table with zero points. They have registered losses against FC Goa and table-topper Odisha FC and are already out of the competition.

Inter Kashi are at the bottom of the standings and are yet to register a victory in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. They lost their matches against FC Goa and hosts Odisha FC.

Although both teams have zero points, Bengaluru FC (goal difference of -2) are placed above Inter Kashi (goal difference of -4) in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group D points table.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Upcoming Group D Fixtures

The remaining Group D matches of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 will take place on Monday, January 22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Firstly, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Inter Kashi in a dead-rubber contest on Monday as both teams have been knocked out of the competition.

Meanwhile, FC Goa will take on Odisha FC later in the day as both teams will look to seal the solo semifinals berth.

Monday (January 22) fixtures

Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi - 2:00 pm IST

FC Goa vs Odisha FC - 7:30 pm IST