Kamaljit Singh extends stay with Odisha FC

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC announced the extension of goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh's contract, which will keep him at the club until 2025.

The Indian international featured in 12 matches last season with 1080 minutes under his belt. Kamaljit made 34 saves, with an average save percentage of 53.12%.

Odisha FC finished seventh in the league table with 23 points from 20 games. The club have shown some improvement in comparison to their previous seasons and Kamaljit has played a key role in his team's progress.

Delighted about extending his stay at the club, Kamaljit said:

"From the moment I joined the Juggernauts, I have had a special relationship with the team, management, and our amazing fans. The moment I was briefed about the project and what the club wants to build in the coming years, that was the moment I knew I wanted to extend my stay at the club."

"The dream is to make the state of Odisha along with our fans proud and give them what they deserve. It is an honor to represent the people of Odisha."

Kamaljii Singh started his journey with the AIFF Academy and then went on to sign for Sporting Clube de Goa in 2014. He made his debut for the side in October 2014 against United in the Durand Cup, with Sporting Clube de Goa winning the match 3–2.

Singh then made his official professional debut for the Goan club on November 6, 2014, during the Durand Cup semi-finals against Pune, where Sporting Clube de Goa lost 2-1.

Singh represented the India U19 team during the Weifang Cup in 2011. He was also called up to the India U23 team for their 2014 Asian Games training camp and was eventually included on the final roster for the Asian Games. Kamaljit was also named on the bench for two matches against the United Arab Emirates U23 and Jordan U23.

“Kamaljit is an important player for the club"- Odisha FC club president

Club president Raj Athwal expressed his admiration for the custodian as the club announced Singh's extension and said:

“Kamaljit is an important player for the club. His work rate, dedication, and attitude are exactly what we want from a player at Odisha FC. He has served the club well for the past two years. We are happy that he decided to extend his stay at the club.”

