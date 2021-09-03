Kerala Blasters announce their squad for the upcoming Durand Cup campaign

Kerala Blasters have announced a 26-member squad for the Durand Cup, which is scheduled to start on September 5. A lot of changes can be expected in the starting line-up as the club has roped in some new players to challenge for trophies this season. A clear picture of the team will be available only after the team's practice matches.

The addition of players like Sanjeev Stalin, Bhutanese sensation Chencho Gyeltshen and Jorge Pereyra Diaz will definitely add to the team's firepower. Coach Vukomanović in an official press release, stated:

"We are all set to participate in this year’s Durand Cup. We hope the Durand Cup will give the team a good experience to perform and also hope to have good games. These games will help our players to boost their confidence and to have extra motivation because we like to compete."

Head Coach Ivan Vukomanović has been training the team for the competition. The Blasters will play a practice match against JKFC 11 today at 4 PM ahead of the Durand Cup.

Kerala Blasters squad for Durand Cup

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Shahajas Thekkan, Denechandra Meitei, and Sandeep Singh

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gaurav K, Harmanjot Khabra, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Prasanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Anil Gaonkar

Forwards: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, V S Sreekuttan, and Chencho Gyeltshen

The Blasters will start their Durand Cup campaign against the Indian Navy on September 11 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium. Their next game is against Bengaluru FC on September 15 at the same venue.

The Blasters will then lock horns with Delhi FC on September 21 at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground. With this being their Durand Cup debut, the Blasters will look to make a significant impact.

