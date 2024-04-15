Kerala Blasters defender Naocha Singh to miss knockout game against Odisha FC | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC will miss the services of defender Naocha Singh in their upcoming play-off match against Odisha FC. The AIFF disciplinary committee has decided to suspend Naocha for three games following a headbutt incident against East Bengal FC.

Moreover, the disciplinary committee also slapped a fine of ₹20,000 on the Indian defender. His suspension will only add to Kerala Blasters FC's woes as they are struggling with a lack of players due to several injuries in the team.

Ivan Vukomanovic is forced to play several players out of their natural positions and the same is expected to happen during the all-important clash against Odisha FC.

Huidrom Naocha Singh has played 21 matches across three competitions this season. He has played 16 matches in the Indian Super League 2023-24, three matches in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, and a couple of Durand Cup matches. He has been the main left-back for Kerala Blasters FC, starting all matches in the position.

The Blasters finished fifth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with 33 points from 22 matches, including 10 wins, three draws, and nine losses. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of one, having scored 32 goals and conceded 31.

When did Naocha Singh receive a red card?

The 24-year-old defender received a red card in the 74th minute of the game against East Bengal FC on Wednesday, April 3. The Blasters hosted the Kolkata-based club and faced a humiliating 2-4 defeat at home.

Fedor Cernych found the back of the net for Kerala Blasters in the 23rd minute. Meanwhile, Saul Crespo (45+5') converted a penalty in the stoppage time of the first half to level the score 1-1.

Crespo (71') scored another goal, while Naorem Mahesh Singh (82' & 87') also scored a brace for East Bengal FC. Hijazi Maher put one into his own net in the 84th minute to hand the Blasters their second goal.

Notably, Jeakson Singh was sent off in the 45th minute, following a direct red card. They were down to 10-man in the dying minutes of the first half. Naocha Singh's red card in the 74th minute brought the hosts down to nine men.

Jeakson served his one-match ban by missing the match against NorthEast United FC on April 6. Naocha, on the other, missed the matches against the Highlanders and Hyderabad FC. He is set to miss one more game against Odisha FC but will return to the team for their semi-final clash if they make it to the next round of the competition.