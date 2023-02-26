Kerala Blasters FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC: Borja Gonzalez's strike ensures Nizams end ISL 2022-23 league phase with a win

Hyderabad FC edged Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi to close out their ISL 2022-23 league-stage campaign on a high on Sunday, February 26.

The Nizams were the better team for much of the game, which was set off by their bright start. After an evenly-fought opening 10 minutes, they received the first opportunity of the contest as Joel Chianese hit the crossbar with a volley.

The Tuskers responded immediately though as Adrian Luna led the team forward before setting up Vibin Mohanan. The youngster's touch was good and his shot was well-struck, but just didn't have enough curl on it to creep into the top corner.

Close to the half-hour mark, Hyderabad took the lead. Some excellent work from Mohammad Yasir and an off-the-ball run from Chianese opened up the Kerala Blasters midfield, with no one protecting the final third.

Yasir was able to find Halicharan Narzary on the left wing and the forward's cutback was met by Gonzalez. His crisp shot was inch-perfect and crept into Prabsukhan Gill's far-post in the 29th minute.

Drama ensued six minutes later when Yasir skipped past a challenge and released Javier Siverio down the right. Siverio whipped a fantastic ball in for Chianese, who finished past Gill to make it 2-0.

However, just as the players began returning to their positions for the restart, the referee consulted with the linesman and ruled the goal out for offside.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



Simple and elegant. The boys are putting on a show here as Joel finishes off a brilliant move. But again, the refs take their time and it goes against us as it is decided that he was offside 🤷‍♂️



HydVARbad anyone...



[0-1] #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 35' GOOAAAALLLSimple and elegant. The boys are putting on a show here as Joel finishes off a brilliant move. But again, the refs take their time and it goes against us as it is decided that he was offside 🤷‍♂️HydVARbad anyone...[0-1] #KBFCHFC 35' GOOAAAALLL ⁉️⁉️Simple and elegant. The boys are putting on a show here as Joel finishes off a brilliant move. But again, the refs take their time and it goes against us as it is decided that he was offside 🤷‍♂️HydVARbad anyone...[0-1] #KBFCHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC

No further chances followed as the teams went into the break with the visitors holding a 1-0 lead.

Kerala Blasters fail to find their cutting edge as Hyderabad FC seal victory

As expected, Kerala Blasters FC, fueled by their raucous home support, showed a little more urgency to begin the second half. However, they struggled to breach Hyderabad FC's well-organized backline.

It took until the 65th minute for the hosts to get their first real chance of the second half. Substitute Joao Victor fouled Adrian Luna on the edge of the box and the latter stepped up to take the free-kick, but put his effort just over the crossbar.

At the other end, the Nizams found the back of the net again. Some fantastic play between Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary and Joel Chianese down the left saw Chianese set up Javier Siverio, who finished with aplomb. However, Siverio was marginally offside when he received the ball.

A flurry of substitutions and yellow cards followed before the visitors received a splendid chance to seal the contest. Substitute Abdul Rabeeh raced past two Kerala Blasters defenders on the right to get to the byline before crossing into the box.

Rabeeh's cross perfectly found an unmarked Aaren D'Silva, another substitute, in the box. However, D'Silva somehow headed the ball over the goal when it seemed easier to score than miss.

The Kerala Blasters pushed on in search of an equalizer, but could create nothing of note, ending the game with no shots on target as Hyderabad secured a 1-0 win.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial ️ It's our first W in Kerala!



The boys turned up in style and bring home all points. That's our th clean sheet of what has been a tremendous season so far



WE ARE HYDERABAD 🖤



#KBFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC ️ It's our first W in Kerala!The boys turned up in style and bring home allpoints. That's ourth clean sheet of what has been a tremendous season so farWE ARE HYDERABAD ✨️ It's our first W in Kerala!The boys turned up in style and bring home all 3️⃣ points. That's our 🔟th clean sheet of what has been a tremendous season so far 👊WE ARE HYDERABAD 💛🖤#KBFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/BCzGkr0eaS

While the result doesn't change their position in the standings, Ivan Vukomanovic has plenty to think about. The Tuskers' next match is just five days away and is a do-or-die game as they face Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the first playoff knockout fixture.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, will get their chance to rest and iron out their issues before they play the first leg of their ISL 2022-23 semifinal at home on March 9.

Poll : 0 votes