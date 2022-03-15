Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC (2-1 on aggregate): Player Ratings as Blasters make third final after pulsating encounter | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

Kerala Blasters FC held on to pick up a 2-1 aggregate victory against Jamshedpur FC in the semi-finals of the ISL following a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

Following a litany of missed chances, Adrian Luna put the Tuskers ahead with a curled finish after a mazy run. The Red Miners slowly built their way into the match and eventually made their way back through Pronay Halder's close-range finish in the 50th minute.

Jamshedpur FC continued to put plenty of pressure on Kerala Blasters, who also had a few chances of their own. However, Owen Coyle's side couldn't find a way through, which allowed Kerala to seal their place in this season's final.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the match:

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill - 7/10

Barring a moment of clumsiness in the first half, Gill was safe with his handling and did well under pressure from Jamshedpur FC, making four saves.

Sandeep Singh - 6.5/10

Sandeep Singh didn't do much going forward but came up big defensively for Kerala Blasters. He recorded three tackles, three interceptions and a clearance.

Marko Leskovic - 7/10

Leskovic was constantly in position to snuff out the danger and helped his side limit Jamshedpur FC to only a few clear-cut chances. He won seven duels and recorded five clearances in yet another solid performance.

Ruivah Hormipam - 6/10

Hormipam wasn't at his best and committed a couple of silly fouls in dangerous areas in the second half. He buckled up towards the end though to help Kerala Blasters see out the result.

Harmanjot Khabra - 7/10

Khabra used all of his experience to keep Ritwik Das in check barring a few moments where the winger escaped him. He made four interceptions and two tackles and covered plenty of ground late on to help his side seal the win.

Adrian Luna - 8/10

Luna was at his mesmerizing best and his goal proved why he's currently one of the best dribblers and finishers in the ISL. He drove at the Jamshedpur FC defense before curling a right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

The Spaniard also laid out two key passes, made three tackles and notched up an interception in an all-round excellent display. Luna is Kerala's man for the big occasions and will be their talisman in the final too.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 6/10

Khawlhring didn't have the greatest of games and the match seemed to bypass him at times.

Ayush Adhikari - 6/10

Adhikari did well in defensive midfield and even charged forward for Kerala Blasters when he got the chance. He forced a good block from Hartley, won all three of his aerial duels and made a clearance.

Nishu Kumar - 5.5/10

Kumar worked hard but managed to complete just five of his 13 passes before being taken off early in the second half.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7.5/10

Pereyra Diaz's incredible work-rate is Kerala Blasters' biggest asset. His intense pressing almost forced a goal in the opening 10 minutes but the ball came back off the crossbar. He went on to lay out a key pass and cover plenty of ground to open up space for his teammates in a fantastic display.

Alvaro Vazquez - 6/10

Although he got the assist for Luna's goal, it was a disappointing display from Vazquez. He missed a golden one-on-one chance in the second minute, lobbing wide after being put through by Diaz. Vazquez wasted another chance in the second half, hitting the ball at a comfortable height for TP Rehenesh with another attempted lob.

The forward also struggled to keep himself onside to collect balls over the top of the Jamshedpur FC defense.

Substitutes

Jeakson Singh - 5.5/10

Jeakson Singh replaced Adhikari in the 54th minute. He got booked just three minutes after coming on and also gave the ball away on a couple of occasions,

Rahul KP - 6/10

Rahul came on for Nishu Kumar in the 54th minute. He was energetic upfront and got a shot on target.

Vincy Barretto - N/A

Barretto replaced Vazquez in injury-time. He didn't have much to do but helped Kerala Blasters hold on to the ball in the dying moments.

Pronay Halder (right, #8) got a goal back for Jamshedpur FC. [Credits: ISL]

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh made three saves but was helpless for Luna's incredible goal.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma did a decent job defensively, making three interceptions and a tackle. But he lacked composure on the ball towards the end of the game.

Peter Hartley - 6.5/10

Hartley endured a shaky start which saw him struggle against the pace and movement of Vazquez and Pereyra Diaz. However, he grew into the game and kept Jamshedpur FC in contention with two vital blocks and four clearances. Hartley also won six of his eight duels and completed nine long balls.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Peter Hartley charges in, blocks and clears away an attempt on target from outside the box by Kerala's midfielder, Ayush.



KBFC 0-0 JFC



#JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC 14' WHAT A BLOCK BY THE CAPTAIN!Peter Hartley charges in, blocks and clears away an attempt on target from outside the box by Kerala's midfielder, Ayush.KBFC 0-0 JFC 14' WHAT A BLOCK BY THE CAPTAIN!Peter Hartley charges in, blocks and clears away an attempt on target from outside the box by Kerala's midfielder, Ayush. KBFC 0-0 JFC #JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC

Eli Sabia - 6.5/10

Sabia made an excellent goal-line clearance while also winning six of his seven aerial duels. He was troubled at times by Pereyra Diaz's pace but put in a decent performance overall.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 5/10

Renthlei put in a poor challenge to allow Luna to get past him easily for Kerala Blasters' goal. He was then substituted in the 27th minute, seemingly due to an injury relapse in his shoulder.

Jitendra Singh - 7/10

Jitendra Singh enjoyed a good game and was solid defensively, making an interception and a team-high four tackles. He also recorded a shot on target and completed 94% of his passes.

Pronay Halder - 7/10

Halder stabbed home from close range to get Jamshedpur FC back into the game despite almost messing up the chance at first. He also won three duels and made a tackle in a solid display.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



We are back into the thick of it as Pronay slots in his first goal of the season when it was dearly needed, and brings us back into the contention!



LET'S KEEP PUSHING LADSS! ⚔️



#KBFCJFC #JamKeKhelo PRONAAAYYYY BRINGS US RIGHT BACK INTO THE GAME!We are back into the thick of it as Pronay slots in his first goal of the season when it was dearly needed, and brings us back into the contention!LET'S KEEP PUSHING LADSS!⚔️ PRONAAAYYYY BRINGS US RIGHT BACK INTO THE GAME! ⚽We are back into the thick of it as Pronay slots in his first goal of the season when it was dearly needed, and brings us back into the contention! 💪LET'S KEEP PUSHING LADSS! 🔥⚔️#KBFCJFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/LEkzevnkvO

Ritwik Das - 6/10

Das was kept largely quiet by Khabra but did have his moments on the left flank, including a shot on target and a couple of good runs into space.

Ishan Pandita - 6/10

Pandita forced a good save from Gill with a venomous shot in the second half. He also won a free-kick which Stewart got on target. But Pandita should've done better with his header late on, which was straight at the Kerala Blasters custodian.

Greg Stewart - 7/10

Stewart was subdued initially but began weaving his magic as the match progressed. He provided three key passes and also got a shot on target. Stewart's corner led to the goal as well but he just couldn't get Jamshedpur FC over the line in the end.

Daniel Chukwu - 6.5/10

Chukwu played his part in putting the Kerala Blasters defense under pressure for Halder's goal. He also had a goal chalked off for offside in the first half. Chukwu worked extremely hard up top, winning 12 duels and four fouls.

Substitutes

PC Laldinpuia - 6/10

Laldinpuia came on for Renthlei in the 27th minute. He made a tackle and an interception, but didn't pose much of a threat going forward for Jamshedpur FC.

Mobashir Rahman - 6/10

Rahman replaced Halder in the 62nd minute. He did well to keep the ball moving in midfield.

Jordan Murray - 6/10

Murray came on for Chukwu in the 62nd minute. He didn't pose enough of a threat going forward but did help Jamshedpur FC piece together some good moves.

Alex Lima - 6/10

Lima replaced Jitendra Singh in the 73rd minute. He sent a couple of dangerous balls into the box but Kerala Blasters dealt with them well.

Narender Gehlot - 6/10

Gehlot came on for Hartley in the 73rd minute. He made one important interception and also completed a long ball as his side pushed for a second goal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee