"Kerala Blasters FC were fighting till the end, wasn't easy after 12-day quarantine" - Bengaluru FC boss after ISL clash

After a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp, Kerala Blasters FC had to spend an elongated period in quarantine. Their last two matches were postponed and Ivan Vukomanovic's side returned to the grass after a 18-day-long gap. However, Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli lauded the Tuskers for the fight they showed on Sunday.

The Blues trumped Kerala Blasters to win 1-0 and break into the top four. After the match, the German gaffer said:

"I think we have been doing well from the beginning of the season. We were a bit unlucky but we don't think about the fourth position now. We think about this win. We enjoy the game, we enjoy the three points and from tomorrow onwards we focus on the next match because it's coming soon. Just now we had three games in seven days."

However, Pezzaiuoli was quick to compliment the opponent. He said:

"As for Kerala Blasters FC, I'll give a big compliment to them as well. They were fighting till the end and it wasn't easy at all after a 12-day quarantine."

Throughout the game KBFC maintained brilliant defensive shape. It took an outstanding free-kick from Naorem Roshan Singh for BFC to take the lead. Lauding the young full-back, the Bengaluru FC head coach said:

"He did well in the second half. He had created a chance in the first half for Prince Ibara. When he dribbled inside the ball, he did well but unfortunately, Danish missed the ball. It was a good combination play."

He added:

"He is doing well, he is training but he also needs to be normal. It's very important as he knows he is not ready for everything yet. He needs to still improve, he is a young guy but is doing well and trying to take more steps upwards."

"I'm really proud" - Ivan Vukomanovic on Kerala Blasters FC's performance against Bengaluru FC

The loss against Bengaluru FC blemished Kerala Blasters FC's 10-match unbeaten record. However, Ivan Vukomanovic lauded his side for the commitment and passion they showed on the pitch.

"Yeah, but, you know, even it happens in football. You are better and you lose a game, then the feeling is not the same, what I said to all players in the dressing room, after everything that has happened in the last two weeks, you know, and all the things going around, I have to say that I'm really proud," the KBFC gaffer said.

He added:

"I'm really proud today of seeing those boys coming out, with so much passion, so much commitment, wanting to compete, wanting to play after everything that has happened. We are so proud and I think that's the right way you know and even if you lose this kind of game, you have to stay positive."

Even after the loss, Kerala Blasters FC are right in the thick of things in the top four. Asked how he feels about the team's current situation, the gaffer said:

"You know, since we started, we haven't talked about the top four and the circumstances and the situation that we are now, we have the chance to be in. We must never forget that. Last year we were the team second from bottom, and now we are coming from far away. We have so many players going through great development phases, speaking about domestic players and the foreigners in the squad, bringing something extra."

Vukomanovic further added:

Also Read Article Continues below

"And we are happy when we see that kind of progress. I think, till the Covid-19 outbreak in our camp, I think that we were the team who was playing one of the best football in the league. I think that we were the team who were playing with such passion, such great things and great moments. And we want to continue like that."

Edited by Aditya Singh