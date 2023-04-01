Kerala Blasters FC fined 4 crores for walk-off in ISL 2022-23 playoffs; Ivan Vukomanovic suspended for 10 matches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has fined Kerala Blasters FC a sum of ₹4 crores for "walking off the pitch and thereby forfeiting" their ISL 2022-23 eliminator clash against Bengaluru FC, the governing body announced on Friday.

The Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Vaibhav Gaggar, further added that the Kerala Blasters need to issue a public apology.

"Directed to issue a 'Public Apology' for this unsporting conduct of abandoning the match, failing which the total fine to be imposed on the Defendant team will be increased to ₹6 crores," the committee stated.

Meanwhile, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been slammed with a 10-match suspension from all AIFF-held tournaments, irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with. A fine of a further ₹5 lakhs will be levied on the Serbian tactician, which can go up to ₹10 lakhs if he fails to issue a public apology for the misconduct.

The Blasters, led by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, forfeited their playoff tie on March 3 in protest against an allegedly erroneous refereeing decision.

The Committee has directed both KBFC and Vukomanovic to comply with the order within a week. However, the defendants have the right to file an appeal against the order.

What was the controversy surrounding Sunil Chhetri's goal for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters FC?

Bengaluru FC were awarded a free-kick just outside the opposition box in the 96th minute of extra time in a hotly contested tie that had nothing to separate the two sides. Sunil Chhetri, who was to preside over the dead ball situation, noted that the Kerala Blasters defenders were still out of order, arranging the wall. The veteran striker took a quick free-kick that saw a helpless Prabhsukhan Singh Gill watch the ball nestle into the net.

What followed was unprecedented in the history of Indian football. As the goal stood, Kerala Blasters players surrounded the referee in protest. Ultimately, Ivan Vukomanovic, who was going ballistic on the sidelines, stormed onto the pitch and directed his players to leave in protest.

The Yellow Army went straight into the dressing room while the Bengaluru players were left all alone on the pitch, astonished. The match commissioner later conveyed that KBFC had forfeited the tie and the Blues progressed to the ISL semi-finals as a result.

