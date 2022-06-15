Kerala Blasters FC rope in pacy winger Bryce Miranda

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Bryce Miranda, the Churchill Brothers FC winger whose performance in the by-gone I-League impressed everyone. The 22-year-old has penned a multi-year deal that keeps him at the club until 2026.

Miranda started his professional career with Mumbai FC. He represented them in various age group teams up to U18. He then moved to Union Bank FC for a short stint before joining FC Goa’s developmental team in 2018.

A year later, he joined Income Tax FC where he had a breakout season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in the 2019 Elite division.

Commenting on the Yellow Tuskers' first signing of the summer, an elated Karolis Skinkys said:

“I’m happy Bryce is joining us, I hope he will adapt fast. We are always on a mission to bring players with high potential to Kerala and to help them play their best football in Kerala. Bryce is a case with high potential but also a lot of work to do.”

His energetic, lung-busting and mesmerizing performances in the Elite Division garnered a lot of attention. Amidst interest from various ISL and I-League clubs in 2020, Bryce was eventually signed by the Goan I-League outfit, Churchill Brothers FC.

Bryce Miranda made 33 appearances for the Red Machines and was an integral part of the Goan side that has been competing for the I-League championship over the last two seasons. He also had two goals and four assists under his belt during this time.

Upon signing for the ISL outfit, a thrilled Bryce Miranda said:

"It feels amazing to join Kerala Blasters. It is a club that I have wanted to be a part of for a while. It has the best fans in the country. I can’t wait to be in Kochi and meet my new teammates and play in front of The Yellow Army."

Bryce’s impressive performances in the I-League were rewarded with a U23 National Team Call-up for the Asian Cup Qualifiers in UAE.

Mohammedan SC rope in Samad Ali Mallick

I-League outfit Mohammedan SC have started their pursuit of their fight for glory after missing out on the I-League trophy against Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Black Panthers have roped in former East Bengal, RoundGlass Punjab FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC right full-back Samad Ali Mallick ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Mallick also represented East Bengal in 35 I-League matches between 2016 and 2020 and occasionally led the club in the 2019-20 season.

With significant experience under his belt, the right-back will certainly bolster Mohammedan's backline.

