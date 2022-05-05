Kerala Blasters FC's Marko Leskovic pens a two-year extension with the club

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced that centre-back Marko Leskovic has penned an extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The Croatian centre-back has been a pivotal figure at the heart of the Yellow Tuskers' defense, partnering up with Ruivah Hormipam for the majority of the 2021-22 season.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, the former Dinamo Zagreb defender featured 21 times for the Yellow Tuskers. He was central to not just their defending but also played a key role when the Blasters had the ball. His ball-playing skills aided the Yellow Tuskers in their build-up to play.

Marko's composure allowed him to read the opposition's game before putting a foot in to clear the danger. Hence, the Croatian was not involved in one game during the regular league phase due to a suspension.

A look at Kerala Blasters FC star Marko Leskovic's journey

Marko Leskovic started his career playing for the youth team of NK Osijek in 2009, where he signed his first professional contract. He was loaned to Croatian second-tier outfit Suhopolje during the 2010-11 season, where he scored four times.

After breaking onto the scene with NK Osijek, Leskovic joined NK Rijeka in the summer of 2013, signing a four-year deal and featured in 25 games for the club. After three seasons, he was transferred to Dinamo Zagreb.

Leskovic joined the Blasters ahead of the 2021-22 season on a one-year contract that turned out to be a fruitful venture for him. He guided the side to a fourth-place finish in the league table during the group phase. The Kerala Blasters finished as runners-up after Hyderabad FC defeated them to win the 2021-22 ISL season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar