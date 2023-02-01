After a frenzied period of negotiations, Kerala Blasters FC finally acquired the services of Danish Farooq Bhat from Bengaluru FC on deadline day.

Farooq was initially set to sign a pre-contract with the Blasters and join in the summer of 2023. However, with the club being plagued by injuries, Ivan Vukomanovic decided to fast-track his signing. The Yellow Army agreed to pay an undisclosed fee to Bengaluru to secure the services in January itself.

The 26-year-old midfielder has joined the Kerala-based club on a three-and-a-half-year deal. KBFC's Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys was left elated by the winter transfer. The Lithuanian football executive said in a club statement:

“Danish Farooq was one of the key targets from the last season when we saw him in the context of Hero ISL. He has that playing style, passion, and quality that Kerala Blasters need."

He added:

"I’m happy that we were able to finalize this transfer and reinforce our team at a crucial moment this season. We signed a 3.5-year contract and this is an important move for team consistency in the upcoming seasons."

"I can’t wait to wear the famous yellow jersey" - Danish Farooq on joining Kerala Blasters FC

Danish Farooq started out his footballing career with Srinagar's local club Chinar Valley FC before joining J&K Bank Football Academy at the age of 13. He had a couple of impressive spells with Lonestar Kashmir and Real Kashmir FC before breaking into the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC.

The 26-year-old made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting twice.

Speaking about his move to KBFC, Farooq, in a club statement, said:

“I am really excited to join Kerala Blasters. The atmosphere at Kochi is absolutely electric, I can’t wait to wear the famous yellow jersey and give my best for the team.”

Where exactly the player fits Ivan Vukomanovic's plans remains to be seen. He could replace Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea), who joined ATK Mohun Bagan earlier in the winter transfer window. However, it will not be a like-for-like replacement as the two midfielders have contrasting profiles. The former BFC man could also slot in for Sahal Abdul Samad.

