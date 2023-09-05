The 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to kick off on September 21, and the initial round of matches has been announced, as reported by the Times of India.

The first game will see Kerala Blasters FC square off against their fierce rivals Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, in what promises an exciting showdown.

While these two teams have a history of memorable matches, recent encounters have been marred by controversies. In their previous ISL playoff game, Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal in extra time, a goal that stemmed from a quickly taken free-kick, catching the Blasters players off guard.

Although the referee allowed the goal to stand, Ivan Vukomanovic, along with his players, walked off the pitch in protest of the decision with fifteen minutes left. This protest led to a substantial fine of ₹4 crore for Kerala Blasters and a 10-game suspension for Vukomanovic, who will consequently miss this season's ISL opener.

The organizers had intended to host the opener in Kolkata, just as they did in the first edition. However, they had to explore alternative options, and Kerala eventually emerged as the ideal place.

It is expected to be a packed crowd for the first game, and the Yellow Army will hope that their team can get one over their rivals.

First-round fixtures of the 2023-24 Indian Super League

In other matches, ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host newly promoted Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, while Hyderabad FC will welcome FC Goa, with former HFC coach Manolo Marquez now on the other side of the touchline.

On the other hand, a revamped Odisha team will host Chennaiyin FC, while East Bengal FC will face off against Jamshedpur FC. The ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC, who will be on the back of the AFC Champions League tie, will travel to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC.

After an exciting Durand Cup, the stage is set for the inaugural week of the Indian Super League. This season promises to be a blockbuster year with numerous accomplished managers and high-quality players making their way to India.

Furthermore, the AIFF's decision to revive the prestigious Federation Cup instead of the Super Cup has been postponed due to the congested schedule of the competition.

The ISL will also have a few interruptions in preparation for India's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches and the AFC Asian Cup scheduled for January 2024.