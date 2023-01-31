Kerala Blasters FC set to sign Danish Farooq from Bengaluru FC | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters FC are set to acquire the services of Danish Farooq Bhat from Bengaluru FC, as per reports emerging on Tuesday, December 31. The 26-year-old midfielder will expectedly replace Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Puitea) who joined ATK Mohun Bagan earlier in the winter transfer window.

According to reports, Danish will join the Yellow Army on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with Kerala Blasters having to pay undisclosed transfer fees to Bengaluru FC.

Earlier, the Blasters decided to sign the Indian midfielder on a pre-contract agreement which would see him join the club in the summer of 2023. But injury concerns in the squad and the departure of Puitea forced Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanovic to push for a deal in January itself.

Sahal Abdul Samad hasn't impressed in the ISL 2022-23 season so far. Hence, Danish could before a more natural choice to take Sahal's spot in the starting lineup.

Danish Farooq has steadily risen through the ranks in Indian football to prove his quality

Born in Srinagar, Danish Farooq started out his footballing career with local club Chinar Valley FC before joining J&K Bank Football Academy at the age of 13. After an impressive spell with the academy, he joined Lonestar Kashmir in 2015 in the I-League second division.

However, Farooq announced his arrival in Indian football during his days at Real Kashmir, with whom he went on to win the I-League second division in the 2017-18 season. He impressed in the I-League as well the following season and was snapped up by Bengaluru FC in the summer of 2021.

Danish made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring four goals and assisting twice during his time at the club. His only goal of the ongoing ISL season came against Jamshedpur FC when he scored from outside the box with a neat finish.

Ivan Vukomanovic and Kerala Blasters FC will be hoping for a more drastic improvement from the midfielder given the trust they have shown in Danish.

