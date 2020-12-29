Kerala Blasters FC sign Subha Ghosh from ATK Mohun Bagan; Nongdamba Naorem moves the other way

Kerala Blasters FC have announced the signing of youngster Subha Ghosh from ATK Mohun Bagan with winger Nongdamba Naorem moving the other way to ATKMB. Naorem's departure comes as something of a surprise as the 20-year-old was recalled from his loan spell with Mohun Bagan in the I-League.

The youngster, who played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, came through the ranks of the Kerala Blasters Academy and has played for the reserve side in the 2nd division of the I-League. He was then loaned out to Kibu Vicuna's Mohun Bagan side, which went on to win the I-League title before joining the Indian Super League.

Subha Ghosh, on the other hand, was also part of the title-winning Mohun Bagan side last season and managed 3 goals in 8 appearances. However, the young striker struggled for game time and didn't make a single appearance for ATKMB before his transfer to Kerala Blasters FC.

Subha Ghosh expressed his delight following the swap.

“It’s a new beginning for me. I have got a new family now. I want to score goals and win matches. I am thankful to the Kerala Blasters management, and most importantly, Kibu Sir for giving me this opportunity. I wish to entertain the amazing fans and look for your love and support,” said an elated Subha Ghosh after signing his contract.

Nongdamba Naorem will return to the Green and Maroon as ATK Mohun Bagan transfer him from @KeralaBlasters.



As part of the swap deal, Subha Ghosh will go the other way. We wish him all the best for his future! #ATKMohunBagan #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/xCEdFBlncq — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 29, 2020

Happy to see Subha join Kerala Blasters: Karolis Skinkys

Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director of Kerala Blasters FC also expressed his delight over the transfer. Skinkys also went on to state that he was excited to see the youngster improve and develop in the coming months of the ISL.