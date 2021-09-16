Official: Marko Leskovic signs for Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of Croatian defender Marko Leskovic ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 30-year-old joins the south Indian side from GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

Leskovic is a versatile player who has primarily played as a centre-back. He however, does have the experience of playing as a central defensive midfielder as well. Leskovic has made over 150 appearances in Croatian top-flight football.

The defender has represented the Croatian national team from Under-18 to Under-21 level. He made his senior international debut in 2014 and has since earned four caps, with the last one coming against Estonia in March 2017.

Kerala Blasters sporting director delighted with Leskovic's signing

Karolis Skinkys, the sporting director of Kerala Blasters FC, was delighted with the new signing. He said in this regard:

"Lešković is a high-level defender who has come to Kerala Blasters with high motivation to perform well. I’m happy that we finalized this deal and finished recruitment for the upcoming season. I wish Marko all the best this season."

The addition of the Croatian defender has helped the Blasters complete their quota of foreign players for the upcoming ISL season. Leskovic is expected to join the team in Kolkata, where they are currently participating in the Durand Cup. The defender expressed his excitement at joining the new club and said:

"I’m happy to be coming to Kerala Blasters. We have a lot of challenges ahead of us but my intention and motivation to come to this great club is clear – I can’t wait to start winning together."

This will be the 12th senior professional season for the defender. He is an experienced campaigner now and will definitely add value to the Blasters backline.

Leskovic is also smart on the ball and will help the ISL side build from the back. His heading abilities in the box might come in handy for Kerala while attacking corners and other set-pieces.

Also Read

Also Read: Jamshedpur FC sign midfielder Greg Stewart

Edited by Samya Majumdar