Kerala Blasters are all set to host Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in what should be an eye-catching battle on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Tuskers are unbeaten in their last seven games, making them one of the league's most in-form teams. In their previous outing against Odisha FC, Sandeep Singh's towering header in the dying minutes was enough to secure another crucial victory. Having played 11 games, they are currently in 4th position with 22 points to their name, and a victory could propel them over ATK Mohun Bagan in the standings.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have shown resilience throughout the campaign. Furthermore, they have only conceded four times in their last seven matches, which states their ability to keep things tight at the back. Momentum could be an enormous factor in the next run of games and the Blasters certainly have that in abundance.

Their opponents, Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, are unquestionably in a spot of bother. With just one victory this season, they are narrowly above NorthEast United at the bottom of the table. Contrary to the Blasters, the Red Miners have lost four out of their last five matches and have scored the least number of goals in the league. Last time out, an enthralling 2-2 draw against FC Goa got them out of a rut, but things are looking bleak for the 2021-22 ISL Shield winners.

However, Aidy Boothroyd will believe that his side can turn things around after a two-week break. The signing of experienced defender Dylan Fox could provide much-needed stability at the back, while Rafael Crivellaro will hope to find his feet and improve the attack.

The matchup between the two sides has been even in the past. In 13 matches, both teams have won and lost thrice, with the tie ending in a stalemate seven times. Although the teams are on the opposite end of the spectrum, the game promises to be a balanced contest.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3th, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast on Star Sports and Star Sports HD in India from 7:30 PM onwards on 3th January 2022.

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Tuskers and the Red Miners will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

