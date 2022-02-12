Lalrindika 'Dika' Ralte announces his retirement from professional football

Indian midfielder Lalrindika Ralte announced his retirement from football on Saturday, bringing to an end a 13-year-long professional career. Ralte's stint on the football pitch extended with some of the biggest Indian clubs and the national team.

The 29-year-old was plying his trade at Real Kashmir FC before hanging up his boots. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Didika Ralte wrote:

"After giving my heart and soul to the sport that gave me my identity, I end the first chapter as a professional footballer and look forward to the start of a new one. I would like to thank each and everyone for their constant love and support over the years."

Why did Lalrindika Ralte decide to retire?

Ralte didn't specify any reason for calling it quits on his social media handle. In an interview with Khel Now, the Indian midfielder, however, said that he came to the difficult decision after considering it for a long time.

"Initially, I was thinking, 'I will play for as long as I can.' But with the COVID-19 situation, the players were forced to play inside bio-bubbles, without fans. The experience of football wasn't the same. The coach also asked me to continue playing," Lalrindika Ralte said.

He added:

"But my father was infected by COVID-19 twice and I also have two little kids, so after discussing with my family, I felt this was the right moment as the COVID situation doesn't seem to be coming to a stop any time soon."

A quick look at Lalrindika Ralte's illustrious career

Lalrindika Ralte graduated from the IFA Academy in 2009 and was roped in by the Churchill Brothers. The pacy midfielder spent a year on loan at Pailan Arrows before moving to East Bengal in the summer of 2012.

Voice of Indian Football @VoiceofIndianF1



The former India international played 172 matches for the Red & Golds, scored 29 goals & won 5 trophies for the club. He also played for Churchill, ATK, MCFC, NEUFC & RKFC. Former @sc_eastbengal captain Lalrindika Ralte has announced his retirement from professional football.The former India international played 172 matches for the Red & Golds, scored 29 goals & won 5 trophies for the club. He also played for Churchill, ATK, MCFC, NEUFC & RKFC. Former @sc_eastbengal captain Lalrindika Ralte has announced his retirement from professional football. The former India international played 172 matches for the Red & Golds, scored 29 goals & won 5 trophies for the club. He also played for Churchill, ATK, MCFC, NEUFC & RKFC. https://t.co/8dwpUoy3fh

Ralte enjoyed some of his brightest footballing days with the Kolkata giants. In the semi-final of the 2012 Federation Cup, Didika scored against his former team, Churchill Brothers, in the 111th minute of extra-time to send East Bengal into the finals. The Red and Gold Brigade eventually went on to win the tournament.

He instantly became a fan favorite when scored an absolute worldie against eternal rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby in 2013. Ralte also won the Indian Super League crown with Atletico de Kolkata in 2016.

After spending a season at NorthEast United FC, Ralte yet again returned to East Bengal in 2018 and spent two more years at the club. During his time at the club, he captained them on multiple occasions and was an absolute darling of the fans. His last hurrah in club football came with Real Kashmir in the I-League in the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Ralte made his debut for the senior national team in 2011 against the Maldives in a friendly. He has represented the senior side on 16 occasions.

