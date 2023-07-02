"Lebanon had a plan and read us very well" - Mahesh Gawli on India's nervy start to SAFF Championship 2023 clash, claims his team could've won 4-0

Indian assistant coach Mahesh Gawli feels Lebanon's tactical changes troubled his team in the opening stages of their SAFF Championship 2023 semifinal. However, Gawli believes the Blue Tigers controlled large parts of the contest and could've won it by a three- or four-goal margin.

The two teams clashed in the second last-four match of the tournament on July 1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The game ended 0-0 after extra-time and India clinched their berth in the finals with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

However, it could have gone south very early for the hosts as Lebanon went close to scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes. India somehow got past the initial stages to put their gameplan into action.

During the post-match press conference, Sportskeeda asked Mahesh Gawli what led to their struggles in the opening quarter of an hour. He explained:

"I think they had a plan and read us very well. In the first 15 minutes, you could see they were very fast, very quick. They were going to the wings and they had a good plan. Those 15 minutes, we [looked a little] hot-headed. But our boys controlled the game [after that] and we slowly got our confidence back."

Gawli added in response to a separate query:

"In the first 15 minutes, we were a little sloppy. After that, I think we dominated the match. You see the intensity until the end of 120 minutes, it was the same. Credit to the boys, they played very well. I think if we had scored the chances we got, the score would've been 3-0 or 4-0."

Mahesh Gawli credits long training camp for India's fitness against Lebanon

An aspect that caught the eye during India's win over Lebanon was the fitness of the players. The Blue Tigers, led by the ever-energetic Sunil Chhetri, maintained a similar level of intensity throughout the 120 minutes, an aspect seldom seen previously.

When questioned about the same, Mahesh Gawli stated that it had to do with the time the staff, including fitness coach Luka Radman, have gotten to work with the team this summer. India began their training camp shortly after the 2022-23 Indian Super League season came to an end in March.

They broke for the 2023 Hero Super Cup, before reconvening after the tournament's final on April 25.

Gawli said:

"If you get a one-week [camp], you can't do anything; when you get a lengthy camp - we have had almost 50 days... Our strength and conditioning coach Luka has done a wonderful job maintaining their fitness. The players are playing 120 minutes without injuries or cramps."

The former footballer was also asked whether Igor Stimac's absence from the touchline acted as added motivation for the players. Stimac missed the match against Lebanon after incurring a two-match suspension following his dismissal during the heated 1-1 group-stage draw with Kuwait.

Gawli responded by stating that the Croatian tactician's two-match ban was unwarranted before admitting that it motivated the players.

"Definitely. I think what SAFF did was injustice to the coach. They should not ban him for two matches, I don't understand what he did. Maybe he had abused, but I don't understand the logic of a two-match ban. If you hit someone, then okay, I understand. But this was a different case," he said.

"Obviously [we are more motivated]. We are playing for him and the country."

Stimac will miss the SAFF Championship 2023 final as well. Gawli will hope to guide India past Kuwait when the two teams meet in the summit clash on Tuesday, July 4, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

