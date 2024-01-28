"Let me cry, let me just cry" - East Bengal FC supporters get emotional after winning Kalinga Super Cup to end trophy drought 

The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final proved to be a spectacle, with East Bengal FC, on a night brimming with drama, beating Odisha FC to end their twelve-year national trophy drought.

In the first half, the Juggernauts owed much to goalkeeper Ralte, who made a couple of crucial saves, while on the other end, they capitalized on East Bengal’s mistake to take the lead in the 39th minute.

Ahmed Jahouh’s set-piece delivery found Roy Krishna’s run, but just as East Bengal seemed poised to clear the danger, Diego Mauricio capitalized on a loose touch before curling the ball into the back of the net.

In the second half, Carles Cuadrat turned to his bench, bringing on Naorem Mahesh Singh in a bid to change the game. As a result, the momentum shifted completely in East Bengal’s favor, with Mahesh setting up Nandhakumar Sekar, who returned to haunt his former team and level the proceedings in the 51st minute.

Just ten minutes later, the Kolkata Giants were awarded a penalty, which Saul Crespo successfully converted to turn the game around. The situation worsened for Odisha when Mourtada Fall received a second yellow card for a cynical challenge.

However, just as the Red and Gold Brigade started celebrating in the stands, a final twist unfolded in the game when Prabhsukhan Gill conceded a penalty in the last minute of stoppage time. Ahmed Jahouh stepped up and executed a breathtaking panenka to force the final into extra time.

More drama unfolded during extra time when Souvik Chakrabarti received a second yellow card, resulting in both teams playing with ten players.

The grand finale beckoned for a hero, and East Bengal found theirs in the form of Cleiton Silva, who dispossessed Narender Gahlot before slotting the ball into the back of the net in the 111st minute, igniting euphoria among the Red and Gold Brigade. East Bengal then demonstrated unwavering defensive resolve, ultimately winning the Kalinga Super Cup.

East Bengal supporters flood social media following triumph

After a twelve-year wait, East Bengal fans finally witnessed the moment they had been longing for. Following a dramatic and fitting finale, marked by intense emotions, the club’s supporters took to social media to express their joy and relief at the ultimate triumph.

Here are a few reactions:

Amidst the celebrations, there was also controversy surrounding the referees’ decisions. Referee Venkatesh initially appeared to allow play to continue after Nandhakumar Sekar seemed to be fouled, but then controversially awarded a penalty for a challenge on Borja Herrera, sparking debate among fans over what some saw as poetic justice.

Nevertheless, the match provided a proper classic for neutrals, who savored the roller-coaster ride of the Kalinga Super Cup. While Odisha FC ultimately fell short, their supporters also acknowledged the team’s commendable efforts, especially after their impressive 15-game unbeaten streak came to an end.

East Bengal will certainly draw strength from this triumph for the remainder of the season, as the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) season is scheduled to commence on January 31. They are slated to confront arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG on February 3.