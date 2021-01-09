Liston Colaco is a fantastic player but not ready for 90 minutes: Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Roca

Hyderabad FC thumped NorthEast United FC 4-2 in a 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. This was the the second consecutive game that they scored four goals past their opponent.

Aridane Santana opened the floodgates after poking the ball past NorthEast United FC's goalkeeper in the 3rd minute. Joel Chianese doubled the tally for Hyderabad FC after angling his shot into the far post in the 36th minute.

Federico Gallego and Benjamin Lambot equalized for NorthEast United FC just before half-time by scoring a goal each. However, super sub Liston Colaco ensured Hyderabad FC walked out of the encounter with three points by scoring a brace.

Speaking to the media after the match, Manuel Roca heaped praise on Liston Colaco's performance.

"This is my favourite question because everyday request comes to me about Liston (Colaco). I love this guy. He's a fantastic guy, and will be a fantastic player. But, because he was injured two or three times, at this moment, he is not ready for 90 minutes. But today, he entered in the pitch, the other team was tired and he took advantage with his qualities," he said.

Hyderabad FC dominated the first half but failed to maintain their focus in the last five minutes. Both the NorthEast United FC goals came during that period.

"I was very angry because we controlled the game, but we conceded two goals from a penalty and a cross from the other end after a corner. And, in the cross, I don't know how many times they shot in our goal. Maybe four or five. I don't know if it's offside or not. From the bench it is impossible to see. But, I was angry that we lost control for five minutes," Roca explained his displeasure.

Conceding two goals right before the half-time whistle can dampen the spirits of a team. But, Manuel Roca's half-time talk charged Hyderabad FC and the side put up a spirited display.

"But, in the dressing room, I told them we have our game. We have 45 minutes and we have to play like the beginning. I think the players were brave in the second half. The team showed good personality. We wanted the ball, passed the ball, and controlled the game. And, we deserved the victory," he further added.