Hyderabad FC have not been able to select their first-11 players. As a result, they aren't able to compete strongly in the ongoing Durand Cup. This is also owing to the ban on transfer registrations imposed upon them by FIFA. It might be that the onboarding of new investors might help ease some of their troubles.

Sources close to the matter tell Sportskeeda that the new investors are willing to splurge on the club but have asked the current ownership group to settle their balance sheet. For this, Hyderabad FC are in talks with a reputed bank, but the latter has stalled talks and is taking more time than usual to get things moving.

Sources also tell Sportskeeda that the new investors hail from the Middle East, or at least operate through companies registered in the region. The transfer registration ban has affected Hyderabad deeply, as their recent results of 1-1 against Delhi FC and 1-3 against Chennaiyin FC in the Durand Cup suggest.

They need to win their final group stage game against Tribhuwan Army Football Team on 22 August by a decisive margin and hope for other results to go their way.

A big reason behind Hyderabad FC's inability to compete well in the Durand Cup is their inability to pick their best starting lineup owing to the transfer registration ban. This has meant that new signings, Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Makan Chothe, and Aaryan Saroha have not been registered officially with the club as yet.

A few others, who signed their contract extensions last year, have also suffered. Only those players who had existing contracts through this season have been eligible to play for the Yellow and Black.

Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Gurmeet Singh, Sahil Tavora, and Hitesh Sharma are a few of the seniors who fall into this category.

Hyderabad FC's transfer registration ban was imposed due to a complaint filed by Nestor Gordillo

Hyderabad will feel that the arrival of the new investors will also allow them to settle the dues owed to Nestor Gordillo. He was instrumental in having the ban imposed upon the club by complaining to FIFA about the non-payment of his wages on time.

There were reports that another overseas player, who had plied his trade at the Maidaan in Gachibowli in the 2022-23 season, had made an official complaint to FIFA regarding the same. But it appears as if that matter has been resolved amicably.

The club will feel that the new investors will also help aid them ahead of the ISL season, which is slated to start in late September. They will have to work a way out to get the transfer ban lifted before that in order to compete to the best of their abilities.

Hyderabad FC are one of the foremost football clubs in the country and has won the ISL title in 2021-22, will be keen on going great guns in the upcoming edition too. They will hope that the logistical issues that are preventing the onboarding of their new investors get dealt with soon, so that they can focus on football.