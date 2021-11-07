ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC rope in Manu Patricio as new goalkeeping coach

Odisha FC (OFC) on Sunday named Manu Patricio as their new goalkeeping coach ahead of the eighth Indian Super League season.

The Argentine replaces Joaquin Valerio Olivera, who stepped down citing personal reasons.

Born in Buenos Aires, Patricio comes with solid experience, having been goalkeeping coach of several Spanish teams, including Espanyol de Barcelona. He represented Real Sociedad and Osasuna during his playing career.

"I am very excited and happy to join this great project. It is an honor for me to be here. As a goalkeeping coach, I will bring all my work experience and knowledge to achieve the goals with Odisha FC," Patricio said in a team statement.

Odisha FC announce strategic partnership with Brazil's Avaí Futebol Clube

Earlier, OFC announced a strategic football and commercial partnership with Brazil's Avaí Futebol Clube.

“This historic tie will bring many benefits and opportunities to both the clubs and the countries. The primary objective is to strengthen footballing and commercial relationships in order to have mutual gains in their sporting and wider activities," a statement from OFC said.

“The partnership further expands Odisha FC’s global presence and focuses on developing players and commercial opportunities on a domestic and international stage. Avaí Futebol Clube is a Brazilian football team from Florianopolis in Santa Catarina. Renowned for a strong academy with many players playing for the national team and focus on youth development, the history of the club dates back almost a century,” the statement added.

“The relationship involves sharing of technical information, working with basic categories, training and even the exchange of players. This partnership will put all professionals from Avaí's technical committee and from the youth categories available for the development of football in Odisha,” the statement further said.

OFC president Raj Athwal expressed delight at the tie-up.

“We are delighted and proud to announce our partnership with Avaí Futebol Clube – a club with great tradition and history. Our first partnership on the South American continent brings many opportunities for both clubs to learn from each other, but also strengthen the bond between the two countries. Avai FC, who currently play in the First Division of Brazilian football, can support us with the development of youth players and the academy in Odisha but also allow us to provide the very best in business and commercial strategies on which we’ll conceive, design and implement for the benefit of both the clubs and their respective states," he said.

Avaí FC president Francisco José Battistotti highlighted the importance of the partnership, saying, "there are global opportunities at stake for this work of exchange, of building new ideas and advances in all areas of football. We hope to learn from new visions and also lend some of our knowledge to football management"

This is OFC’s second partnership with an international football club following their alliance with English Premier League side Watford FC.

The Juggernauts will begin their ISL-8 campaign with a match against Bengaluru FC at Vasco’s Tilak Maidan Stadium on November 24.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan