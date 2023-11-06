Mario Barco's brace helps Inter Kashi trounce Namdhari in the battle of the debutants | I-League 2023-24

Inter Kashi registered their first-ever I-League win as they defeated Namdhari 4-2 at the Namdhari Stadium on Monday (November 6).

Inter Kashi produced a brilliant attacking display to rout the home side. Meanwhile, the other debutants Namdhari will still have to wait for their first win in the I-League.

Namdhari began the game on the right foot as they scored the first goal in the game. In the 14th minute, Harmanpreet Singh opened the goalscoring to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The tourists tried to get the goal back but Namdhari defended well to keep their lead intact. At the half-time, Namdhari went back with their 1-0 lead.

However, Inter Kashi went on a goal-scoring spree. Jordan Lamela Garrido scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute.

Four minutes later, the striker Mario Barco gave his team the lead after converting the penalty from the spot. The Spaniard almost killed the game in the 84th minute as he completed his brace. The goal gave Carlos Santamarina's men a two-goal cushion to defend in the remaining minutes.

Namdhari's wait for their first I-League win continues after losing to Inter Kashi

Namdhari tried hard to get back into the game through their attacking intent. However, Carlos Santamarina's men did well to hold their nerves.

Although Imanol Arana pulled one goal back in injury time, it didn't make any difference as Tomba Singh Haobam sealed the historic win for the Varanasi-based club only one minute later with 4th goal for the team.

At the full-time whistle, the Arindam Bhattacharya-led side scripted history after securing the full three points for the first time in the I-League with a 4-2 win over Namdhari.

Inter Kashi will now face Churchill Brothers in the next game of the I-League. Meanwhile, Namdhari will square off against Real Kashmir in their next I-League 2023-24 contest.