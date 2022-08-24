"Maybe, If I was younger, I would have accepted Kerala Blasters' offer" - Rafa Lopes

Kerala Blasters were said to have held preliminary talks to sign Rafa Lopes. The link, though, was short-lived as he moved to AEK Larnaca. There has been a lot of speculation as to why the transfer fell through. Sportskeeda talked to the player to get his side of the story.

The Indian Super League has come a long way since its inception in 2013. A venture aimed at revolutionizing Indian football, the ISL has brought up with it an entire ecosystem.

Perhaps the biggest subplot to the league's journey to make football - borrowing the words of former Star India CEO Uday Shankar - India's second sport, is the increasing prominence of the transfer market.

Eight editions of the ISL have gone by, but none of them lasted longer than five months. Rumors and gossip about who clubs could buy or sell have thus been the biggest source of entertainment for fans during the prolonged off-seasons in recent times.

Fans' perpetual quest for transfer news has also, once in a while, led them down the dreaded alley of sagas. Transfer sagas - like milk skin in tea - are unwelcome but inevitable. ISL has had its fair share of them in its short history.

In fact, it was not long ago that Kerala Blasters were embroiled in one, involving one Mr. Rafael Guimaraes Lopes.

Kerala Blasters fans will not forget Rafa Lopes' name anytime soon. It emerged on June 30 that the Kochi-based outfit were in talks to sign the striker, who was at the Polish club Legia Warsaw at the time.

Lopes sparked further talk of a move to India by actively interacting with the Kerala Blasters faithful on Twitter. It appeared the Portuguese had secured a place in the hearts of the Manjappada even before a deal was struck. The supporters who had accepted him with open arms, though, were in line for disappointment and heartbreak.

The player went silent on Twitter after July 2, while his link to Kerala Blasters waned. Four days later, Legia Warsaw announced that they have terminated their contract with Lopes by mutual consent. Fast forward another 24 hours and he was shaking hands with AEK Larnaca technical director Xavi Roca.

Lopes has embarked on a new journey in Cyprus, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with Larnaca. Meanwhile, in India, a lot has been said about why his proposed move to Kerala Blasters did not come to fruition.

The striker's link with Kerala Blasters lasted just around a week, but it was a saga nevertheless due to everything that happened and was said about it.

What really happened behind the scenes, though?

The Portuguese is straight forward with his answer when asked about the Yellow Army's interest in him.

"Yes, they had [an interest in me]," he begins, but refuses to delve into the details of it. "These are the kinds of things I can’t say because I have an agent and he is the one who receives proposals."

Lopes, though, does not shy away from revealing what made him refuse Kerala Blasters' offer. Over the years, he has built up an impressive CV, playing for several clubs across Portugal, Poland, and Cyprus, and playing for his national team at the Under-20 level.

However, at the age of 31 and as a father of three, financial terms were a top priority for him when choosing his next destination.

"They made a proposal," Lopes says before admitting, "We wanted something better in financial terms because I'm 31 years old and have a need to guarantee the future for my kids, but Kerala couldn’t raise their proposal."

The former Boavista frontman revealed that he also had interest from clubs in Portugal, Turkey, Arabia, and the Emirates. Staying at Legia was also an option for him, but it was Larnaca who won the race to sign him. So, what set the Cypriot outfit's offer apart from the rest, especially Kerala Blasters'?

"Financial terms. For real, that’s all," Lopes tells us. "Maybe, if I was younger, I would have accepted [Kerala Blasters' offer] because I would love to try that kind of atmosphere. But as I already said, I have to think about my family."

Lopes' experience with Kerala Blasters fans

Back in India, it was claimed that Kerala Blasters were not pleased with Lopes' interactions with fans on social media. Some accused the player's agent of trying to manufacture hype around his client at the club's expense. It was also cited as the reason for the transfer falling through by a few.

However, the 'Goals Hunter' scoffs at those claims and says:

"Totally fake. Nobody [from the club] told me nothing. Just someone with really bad intentions would think I was doing that to earn something."

"I’m 31 years old. Many years of career. I played for my national team. Do you really think I need hype? No," Lopes insists. "I’m just like this with everyone. That’s why all the fans of the clubs I played for until today love me."

For Lopes, interacting with a section of the Manjappada on Twitter was not about generating hype or taking advantage of the spotlight. It was about learning about a "new culture" and feeling the love of one of the "biggest fanbases in the world" until a few bad apples rained on his parade.

And he has a message for those naysayers.

"All I can say is they don’t know me. I’m a football player, but above that, I’m a good guy, a family lover, and I would never do anything like that."

He also lifts the lid on what fans told him after the whole episode.

"Some people said they understood me and will be with me no matter what. Some people believed in the ridiculous theory but that’s okay. I know who I am."

Despite all that was said and done, Kerala Blasters and their fans have staked a claim for a place in Lopes' heart.

"I really loved the different energy I felt from the club," he recalls. He goes on to urge the supporters "not to always believe in the media because, as Cristiano Ronaldo says, they just want controversy to generate hype."

Lopes has already established himself as a regular for Larnaca, making five appearances across all competitions for them. He is also just one step away from playing in the UEFA Europa League proper, having helped the side beat SC Dnipro-1 in the first leg of their play-off tie last week.

However, a part of him feels sorry about missing out on the chance to don the Kerala Blasters colors. Asked if he would consider a move to Kerala if the club came calling in the future, he says without hesitation:

"I would love to. For real. Let’s see."

Unfortunately, no one really knows if that opportunity will knock again. Both Kerala Blasters and Lopes have moved on with their lives since the curious - albeit short - saga ended.

One, though, can be certain that Lopes will continue to follow the Yellow Army as a keen fan regardless of what the future holds for him.

"I will always support Kerala and I loved to know them," he concludes.

