"Miracles do happen"- FC Goa head coach on top four chances after big win over Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa demolished Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday in the ISL 2021-22, handing them a 5-0 drubbing. Jorge Ortiz was the main man for the Gaurs, scoring a sublime hat-trick to take his team to a win.

Makhan Chote opened the scoring for FC Goa early into the match with a neat volley to put the ball past the goalkeeper. Ortiz had a couple of goals to his name in the first half. An own goal from Narayan Das made it 4-0 just before the break. The Spaniard then completed his third goal in the 53rd minute to humiliate the Marina Machans.

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira was a happy man after his team's big win. When asked for his take on the match, he said:

"I expected a tough match. We did well. We controlled the game well. The timing of the goals was crucial and we kept the momentum going. Our boys worked very hard to get this result, but yes, maybe the previous match had affected Chennaiyin's performance today."

The finishing woes faced by FC Goa all season long finally seemed to go away. They netted five goals in close to 50 minutes against a dismantled Chennaiyin FC team. Pereira said:

"I think what we lacked earlier was the finishing, and whatever chances we got, we scored today. And yes, we'll be facing tougher teams, the top teams in the remaining matches. So we'll have to be clinical upfront. And of course, we need to at the same time stay balanced."

The Gaurs currently sit in ninth position in the table, five points off fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. However, Pereira still believes his side can make it into the top four. He admits that it would be tough, but he has not given up yet.

He said:

"Yes, miracles do happen. Anything is possible with God, which I believe in. For us, it will be match by match again. The next match will be very important one. Like I said, it will be tough, but we'll go there with that mindset to put a performance together, a good result, and in the end, we see where we end up."

"Very bad game for us" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bozidar Bandovic after big defeat to FC Goa

Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic was not a happy man after the match ended, and for reasons justified. His men fell like a house of cards against ninth-placed FC Goa. They seem to be far behind other clubs in the race for the top four as they are in eighth position with 19 points.

Bandovic said after the match:

"Ridiculous, very bad game for us. Everything was bad, we were conceding very fast three goals, bad defending and a very bad for us."

Bandovic was critical of Chennaiyin FC's performance but also remained optimistic about their next match. He continued:

"It's football, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose but we conceded many goals. We need to come back, now we have six, seven days. This cannot repeat because I don't remember when my team conceded 5 goals in a match. We need to be much better to win the games."

Edited by Aditya Singh