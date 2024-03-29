Mohammad Yasir terminates contract with Hyderabad FC, signs permanent deal with FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

Propounding Hyderabad FC's worries further, Mohammad Yasir, who went on loan to FC Goa in the winter transfer window, has terminated his contract with the club and signed a permanent deal with the Gaurs.

Yasir was one of the few players who had been with Hyderabad FC since its inception in 2019. He also played a major role in them winning the ISL title in the 2021-22 season.

The Manipuri winger was a critical part of the Nawabs' lineup under former head coach Manolo Marquez and has reunited with the Spaniard in the FC Goa dressing room.

It was reported that Mohammad Yasir complained to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that Hyderabad had not pay his wages for several months and that he was compelled to serve 'just cause' for termination of his contract with them.

Once it was accepted by the Nawabs, and they served him with a No Objection Certificate, he was a free agent and was free to sign for a new club.

Mohammad Yasir was on loan with FC Goa

Yasir (right) has become a vital member of the FC Goa side. [FCG]

Since Yasir had terminated his contract with Hyderabad earlier this month, his subsequent loan deal with Goa was also cancelled. That left him without a club for a while, which is why he was not in the team sheet against Bengaluru FC in the Gaurs' last ISL game.

The 25-year-old, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, went on loan to Goa in the winter transfer window since Hyderabad had defaulted in paying his wages for several months.

This time, however, he chose to sign a permanent deal with the Gaurs, severing all ties with the club where he was adored by fans and accorded the highest respect whenever they found him chasing the ball on the right wing.

Sadly, the chants of "Oh Yasir, we love you!" will not be heard at the Maidaan in Gachibowli anymore. The only way Hyderabad's problems can now be solved is with the announcement of the arrival of a new investor.

Goa, incidentally, will take on Hyderabad in their next ISL game at the Fatorda Stadium on April 5.