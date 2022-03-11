Mohammedan SC head coach impressed with Indian Arrows ahead of their I-League clash 

Mohammedan SC are scheduled to take on the Indian Arrows in their next game of the I-League 2021-22 campaign. The Black Panthers have made a fantastic start to their campaign, bagging three wins out of three.

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov and player Milan Singh answered a few questions from the media ahead of their match against the Indian Arrows. Anton seemed impressed by the standards set by the young Arrows side and feels that they will be tough opponents. He said:

"I want to tell you that we will be playing against a good team with good players who enjoy their football. A lot of people have been telling me that they aren't a strong side. But I watched some of their games and their style is interesting."

The Russian football coach insisted that the players should not look back on past glory and instead shift their focus towards the upcoming match. He said:

"It is nice when you win a few games, but tomorrow is a new day and a new opponent which we have to be ready for. We can't think about what happened 2-3 days ago. It was a good time but we have to be focused on tomorrow."

"Indian Arrows is a good side" - Mohammedan SC's Milan Singh comments upcoming opponents

Milan Singh, who was present along with the head coach, had the same opinion when it came to talking about the team's next opponents. He said:

"We know the Indian Arrows are a very good side. They are young and hungry. They have been practicing with the national team coaches."

Milan also highlighted the difference between featuring for SC East Bengal in the ISL and Mohammedan SC in the I-League. The midfielder spoke up about having a shorter pre-season while featuring for the Red and Gold Brigade compared to that of the Black Panthers.

The side featured in the Calcutta Football League, the Durand Cup and IFA Shield during their pre-season and that has boosted the players' physical conditioning.

