Mohammedan SC maintain unbeaten streak with 2-0 win over Inter Kashir | I-League 2023-24

Mohammedan SC continue to dominate in the 2023/24 I-League season. They extended their unbeaten run this season to six matches after defeating Inter Kashi 2-0 on Tuesday (November 21).

The Black Panthers registered their fifth win of the season and also completed a hattrick of wins in the process. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow played host to the I-League contest between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi.

Andrey Chernyshov's men were brimming with confidence and went on the attack from the word go. Kashi found it difficult to adjust to the pace of the game but still managed to hold their fort.

However, at the cusp of the half-time whistle, Eddie Hernandez broke the deadlock to put the Black Panthers ahead in the game. The strikers buried the ball into the back of the net in the 44th minute.

It was the only goal scored during the first half as Andrey Chernyshov's men carried a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Wahengbam Angousana's early goal in second half sealed the game for Mohammedan SC

The Black Panthers came out in the second half with an objective to double their lead and took no time to get going.

Midfielder Wahengbam Angousana scored in the 49th minute to double his team's lead. The second strike rocked Inter Kashi and they seemed to have run out of ideas.

Kashi tried to get back into the game but Mohammedan SC were too good for them on the day. The Black Panthers didn't allow their opponents any space to exploit and defended their two-goal lead to seal a 2-0 win.

Mohammedan SC will now face Sreenidi Deccan in their next I-League match, while Inter Kashi will try to return to winning ways against Real Kashmir in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture.