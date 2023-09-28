Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Mariners player ratings as they secure all three points | ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan hosted Bengaluru FC in a rematch of last season's Indian Super League (ISL) final at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on September 27.

After Bengaluru dominated the initial 10 minutes of the game, Mohun Bagan quickly turned things around after a few chances.

The remainder of the first half saw the Mariners commit numbers forward to score the opener. However, Gurpreet and Co. did well to thwart their efforts. The Mariners upped the tempo in the second half, culminating in Hugo Boumous' winner in the 67th minute.

Red cards to Suresh Wangjam in the 75th minute and Roshan Singh in the 92nd minute crippled the Blues' movement, as Bagan easily saw them off and picked up their second win in as many games.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Mohun Bagan from their 1-0 victory.

Vishal Kaith [ 7/10 ]

Vishal Kaith had a decent game in goal without being under much pressure. He did well to parry away a strike from Rohit Kumar in the 50th minute.

Subhasish Bose [ 7/10 ]

The Mohun Bagan captain did well to contain the likes of Curtis Main, who failed to make an impact in the game.

Hector Yuste [ 8/10 ]

The Spaniard, whose transfer went slightly under the radar during the window is quickly establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league. Another pristine performance today from the 35-year-old who made light work of the opposition attack.

Anwar Ali [ 7/10 ]

Anwar Ali perfectly supported his fellow defenders and added strength to the Bagan backline. He had a passing accuracy of 90%, the highest in the team.

Manvir Singh [ 7/10 ]

Playing as the right wing-back, Manvir had a great all-round game, both going forward and tracking back.

Liston Colaco [ 6/10 ]

Liston was the other wing-back, operating on the left and showed flashes of his electrifying pace. However, on more than one occasion, he lacked the final flourish.

Anirudh Thapa [ 7/10 ]

Playing against a Bengaluru low-block, Anirudh Thapa successfully passed the ball around with control and calmness, sitting just ahead of the backline.

Sahal Abdul Samad [ 7/10 ]

Not quite as effective as he was against Punjab FC, Sahal did well to keep possession and kept chipping away at the seemingly immovable Bengaluru defense.

Hugo Boumous [ 8/10 ]

The man of the night, Hugo Boumous. It was his goal that gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 67th minute off a pass from Jason Cummings.

Dimitri Petratos [ 6/10 ]

Petratos was rather suboptimal against Bengaluru FC, going down in the box when presented with a golden opportunity in the 1st half.

Jason Cummings [ 7/10 ]

Cummings was crucial in setting up the winning goal for Mohun Bagan. After a header from Jovanovic popped up high, Cummings controlled it calmly just outside the box then played it to Boumous who dispatched it into the back of the net.

Substitutes:

Armando Sadiku [ 6/10 ]

Armando Sadiku made some marauding runs into the BFC box after he came on but failed to convert his chances into goals.

Glan Martins [ 5/10 ]

Glan Martins did well to keep the composure in midfield, after his horror-pass in the previous game.

Brendan Hamill [ 6/10 ]

Brendan Hamill provided further solidity to MB's defense after they took the lead.

Asish Rai [ 5/10 ]

Asish Rai's agility helped Mohun Bagan maintain the pace of the game after he came on. However, his crosses were very inaccurate and failed to reach the target men in the box.

Kiyan Nassiri [ 5/10 ]

Young Kiyan Nassiri did well to hold on to the ball but failed to make an impact in terms of chances after his late introduction in the game.