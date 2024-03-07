Mohun Bagan calls for boycott of Kolkata Derby on Sunday due to high ticket prices

The Mohun Bagan Athletic Club has called for a boycott of the upcoming Kolkata Derby, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 10. They released a statement on Thursday (March 7), citing the exorbitant prices of away tickets as the reason.

“The game of football, the most popular sport in the world, has been disgraced in India by East Bengal Club," an official statement from Athletic Club read.

"It is unprecedented anywhere in the world that Away team fans will have to buy match tickets at a price which is almost double than that of the Home Team fans. This is a shameful incident we are witnessing in the history of the famous Kolkata Derby,” the statement added.

Mohun Bagan also stated that the hike in prices is an insult to the sport and has hurt the sentiments of the members and the fans, who are considered an integral part of the club.

"The disgraceful behaviour of East Bengal Club has brought the game into disrepute and the hurt the sentiment of our countless members and supporters who we regard as the foundation of the club," the statement further added.

The Kolkata Giants have decided to neither buy nor sell tickets for the match as East Bengal FC have priced the away stand tickets at more than double the rate of the general stands.

“We unequivocally condemn the unsportsmanlike behavior of East Bengal and have decided that we will neither buy nor sell any tickets of the derby match of ISL between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal Club which is scheduled on 10th March at VYBK,” the statement read.

Kolkata Derby scheduled at VYBK

East Bengal FC are scheduled to host arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Sunday, March 10. The hosts are placed ninth in the Indian Super League standings with 18 points, while the Kolkata Giants are third in the points table with 33 points.