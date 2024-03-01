Mohun Bagan SG outclass Jamshedpur FC to move level on points with Odisha FC at the top of ISL 2023-24 standings 

Mohun Bagan SG continued their impressive form, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, March 1.

Manvir Singh stole the show with three assists, while goals from Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Armando Sadiku were sufficient to secure all three points.

The Kolkata giants appear to have hit form at the right moment, as they were riding on the back of a five-game unbeaten streak. While Jamshedpur have also been in fine form over the past month, Mohun Bagan were expected to start on the front-foot, given the quality of their players, while there was also an added incentive of displacing Odisha FC from the top of the table.

And indeed, the Mariners lived up to expectations, opening the scoring in the seventh minute. Joni Kuako found space in midfield and delivered an inch-perfect through ball to find Manvir Singh on the right flank. He then setup Petratos with a precise cut-back, allowing the Australian to calmly slot the ball into the bottom corner of the net and complete a well-orchestrated move.

Mohun Bagan continued to trouble Jamshedpur’s high defensive line, with Liston Colaco breaking through this time after Tangri’s diagonal pass found him. His immaculate touch took him past the defenders and through on goal, but Rehenesh TP made an important save to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

After the initial setback, the Red Miners started to gain momentum in the game, with Imran Khan’s long-range effort forcing a save from Vishal Kaith. Around the half-hour mark, they had another chance to equalize proceedings after an impressive link-up play between the front two - Chukwu and Siverio. However, Kaith once again denied their efforts, tipping Chukwu’s attempt over the bar.

Despite Mohun Bagan holding a lead at the half-time whistle, Jamshedpur remained firmly in the game, as they recorded the same number of shots as their opponents in the first half, while also earning eight corners.

Mohun Bagan dominate Jamshedpur FC in the second half with Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku finding the back of the net

Jamshedpur FC emerged from the break with renewed energy and began the second period brightly. However, their clear-cut chances were limited as Mohun Bagan remained resolute at the back.

Just as Jamshedpur started to gain momentum, the Mariners shifted their gear around the hour mark. Cummings had a golden opportunity to double their lead; his first touch took the ball away from Pratik Chaudhari, but his effort from his stronger left foot struck the outside of the post. The rebound fell kindly to Manvir Singh, whose attempt also narrowly missed the target.

Nevertheless, the duo combined once again, and this time Mohun Bagan capitalized on Jamshedpur’s mistake. After displaying exquisite one and two-touch passing, Manvir teed Cummings, who made no mistake this time, slotting the ball into the net from close range to double their lead.

After the goal, Bagan asserted control over the proceedings, and soon after, the third goal followed. With ten minutes of regulation time remaining, they exploited Jamshedpur on the breakaway. It was Manvir Singh once more whose cut-back located substitute, Armando Sadiku, whose powerful strike nestled into the top corner of the net.

In the end, Mohun Bagan cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory and went level on points with Odisha FC with a game in hand. On the contrary, Jamshedpur FC now face an anxious wait, as four teams below them have a chance to surpass them following this defeat.