Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Who won Match 73 of the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC played out an entertaining derby, as the drama-filled match ended with a 2-2 scoreline on Saturday.

The game began with high intensity, with Ajay Chhetri handed East Bengal an early lead in the third minute. However, Mohun Bagan responded strongly, with Armando Sadiku leveling the score in the 17th minute.

The second half featured two controversial goals, with Cleiton Silva putting East Bengal ahead once again, but Dimitri Petratos scored a late equalizer to secure a point for Mohun Bagan.

This Kolkata derby was eagerly anticipated, especially since East Bengal had recently ended their 12-year national trophy drought following their Super Cup triumph. Both teams also entered the match on equal footing, as they had the quality and appeared evenly matched on paper.

However, East Bengal asserted dominance over their opponents in the early stages. Challenges were frequent, setting a tense tone, and just as Mohun Bagan players were attempting to settle their nerves, the Torchbearers struck first.

Naorem Mahesh Singh’s perfectly weighted pass found Nishu Kumar’s overlap on the left flank, with the latter locating Ajay Chhetri. Chhetri, on the blindside of Bagan defenders, drifted into the box unnoticed before calmly slotting the ball into the net. The Red and Gold Brigade, still riding high from their recent victory against Odisha FC in the Super Cup final, erupted with joy following the early goal.

Expand Tweet

But just around 10 minutes after the goal, it was the Green and Maroon’s turn to make noise in the stands. East Bengal sat back, allowing centre-back Brendan Hamill to venture forward and deliver a cross uncontested. His pass ultimately found Armando Sadiku, who clinically placed the ball into the back of the net to level the proceedings.

Although the nerves settled down, both teams were forced into making changes inside the first quarter. Anwar Ali, returning after a lengthy absence, suffered a recurring injury, while Saul Crespo was also replaced.

Following the goal, the Mariners started to assert control over the game and created a couple of clear-cut chances. Petratos and Sadiku came close to scoring, but as the half-time whistle blew, the score remained level, with Mohun Bagan registering five shots compared to East Bengal’s six.

Dimitri Petratos' late equalizer helps Mohun Bagan SG to salvage a point after East Bengal FC take the lead

Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez made some adjustments at the beginning of the second half. Manvir Singh came on to replace Kiyan Nassiri on the right flank, while Hamill had to be substituted due to injury, with Glan Martins taking his place.

Things began to heat up at the Salt Lake Stadium, and East Bengal capitalized on the situation. A swift counterattack resulted in a three-versus-two situation at the back, with Nandhakumar Sekar’s delivery finding Sayan Banerjee. However, just as Banerjee lost control of the ball, the referee spotted a foul on Mahesh Singh in the penalty box and immediately awarded a penalty.

The Red and Gold Brigade’s newest hero, Cleiton Silva, confidently executed a Panenka from the spot-kick, deceiving Vishal Kaith, who dived to his right. Similar to the first half, the Torchbearers took an early lead in the second half, leaving the Mariners to respond.

The response was somewhat timid, as East Bengal shifted into game management mode. The match turned into a stop-and-start affair, with numerous fouls disrupting Bagan’s rhythm. Meanwhile, East Bengal had an opportunity to put the game to bed with twenty minutes of regulation time left but substitute Edwin Vanspaul’s effort narrowly missed the target.

However, just as the Mariners started to lose hope, Petratos provided them with a glimmer of opportunity. While East Bengal were protesting a foul, the referee allowed play to continue.

Sahal delivered a pass into a dangerous area, with Lalchungnunga’s miscued clearance landing straight at Petratos’ feet. He capitalized on the chance, finding the net from close range without hesitation.

Expand Tweet

Both teams had half-chances towards the end of the game, but in the end, the thrilling derby concluded with the scores level. The drama-filled match had all the elements one could hope for, but the two Kolkata giants would undoubtedly be satisfied with taking a point home.