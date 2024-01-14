Mohun Bagan Super Giant accidentally post news of Sanson Pereira joining Inter Kashi on their account, delete it soon after

Inter Kashi FC have officially announced the signing of Indian left-back, Sanson Pereira on loan from FC Goa. The 26-year-old who began his career with Salgaocar FC joined FC Goa in June 2020.

He was also a part of the Gaurs squad that went on to clinch the prestigious Durand Cup title in 2021. The team defeated the Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 in the final which was played at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Meanwhile, in a tweet comprising the team lineup for today's 2024 Indian Super Cup game against Hyderabad FC, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant's official 'X' handle goofed up. They posted the same caption that Inter Kashi had put out while welcoming their latest addition.

Here is the official tweet posted by the I-League outfit on their social media handle 'X' welcoming the defender who is based out of Nuvem in Goa:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant register their second consecutive comeback win in two games

Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced Hyderabad FC in their second Group A fixture of the ongoing 2024 Indian Super Cup on Sunday (January 14). It was an afternoon kickoff at the Kalinga Stadium pitch 1 in Bhubaneshwar.

The defending ISL champion started off the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Sreenidi Deccan in their opening game on Tuesday (January 9).

On Sunday, having trailed 0-1 until the 88th minute, they registered a 2-1 comeback victory against Hyderabad FC, with Dimitri Petratos scoring the winner, courtesy a 91st-minute penalty.

Here is what their goofed-up tweet caption read:

"Look who's here!!! Sanson Pereira has joined us on loan from @fcgoaofficial. Welcome @sam_pereira_02_!"

It also had hashtags and emojis of Inter Kashi colours which created confusion among the Indian footballing fraternity on Sunday afternoon. Due to this, the club was forced to delete the tweet and had to stick with an Instagram post to announce its squad for the match against Hyderabad FC.

The screenshot of a goofed-up tweet in which Mohun Bagan Super Giant welcomed Sanson Pereira who joined Inter Kashi FC on load from FC Goa

Here is the Instagram post on the team line-up with a proper caption!

With this victory, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have increased their chances of making the semifinals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Super Cup. Their final group fixture is the highly anticipated Kolkata derby against their arch-rivals East Bengal FC on Friday, January 19.